JioPhone gets Facebook as its first third-party app; rollout begins today

Reliance JioPhone, India’s first 4G-enabled feature phone, is all set to receive the Facebook app officially on February 14. The app has been designed from scratch to work on KaiOS, the default operating system that comes loaded with the Reliance "We are excited about our partnership with Jio and the opportunity to provide the best possible Facebook experience for millions of people using Working with partners like Jio, we want to make sure everyone, everywhere has the opportunity to enjoy the benefits of being connected," said Francisco Varela, vice-president of Mobile Partnerships, Facebook. From today, the existing and new customers of could download the Facebook app from The app supports timeline view, push notifications and video playback capabilities.

For a non-touch device, the Facebook app on supports cursor function to access Feed and photos.