Festive demand: Two-wheeler sales see 9% jump in September

Domestic sales of two-wheelers has perked up by nine per cent in September due to The country’s biggest two-wheeler maker, Hero MotoCorp, breached the monthly mark of 700,000 units for the first time to sell 720,739 units in September, growing almost seven per cent year-on-year. That made Hero the only company in India to hit monthly sales of over 700,000 units.

Ashok Bhasin, head of sales, marketing and customer care, Hero MotoCorp, said that the firm was consolidating its market leadership. “With close to three weeks still remaining in the festive season, we have set an all-time record by selling over a million motorcycles and scooters in domestic retail sales in the festive period so far,” he said.

Hero’s nearest competitor and former partner Honda sold 569,888 units, growing 5.65 per cent over last September.



“As a trend, we are seeing huge spike in our customer walk-ins and overall retails in every festival, be it Ganesh Chaturthi, Onam or the most recent 50 per cent jump in Navratri. On Dussehra alone, Honda’s retails crossed the 100,000-unit mark for the first time. Dhanteras and Diwali are yet to come,” said Y S Guleria, senior vice-president — sales and marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India. TVS Motor and Royal Enfield clocked growth of 21 and 22 per cent, respectively.