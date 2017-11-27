GES 2017: Ambani, Godrej, Adani to join PM Modi at Ivanka dinner

The Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) that begins on Tuesday in Hyderabad is being seen as an important step in deepening the ties between the US and India. The Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) that begins on Tuesday in Hyderabad is being seen as an important step in deepening the ties between the US and India.

US Ambassador to India Kenneth I Juster on Monday said economic and security relationships between the two countries would have to reinforce each other to make this strategic pact a lasting one. The summit was an important step to further this. Juster also said India should consider itself over a time as the anchor for US business and investment in the Indo-Pacific region, giving greater scope for strategic relations between the two countries.

Co-hosted by the governments of the US and India, the three-day summit is being given utmost importance in the light of US presidential advisor Ivanka Trump’s participation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi would inaugurate the summit while Union ministers Sushma Swaraj, Nirmala Sitharaman and Suresh Prabhu would take part in panel discussions.

The who’s who of India Inc, including Reliance Group Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Godrej Group Chairman and Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, would attend a dinner being hosted in honour of Trump at the Falaknuma Palace on Tuesday, according to officials. PM Modi is also scheduled to attend the dinner.

US Ambassador to India at a press conference in connection with Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES 2017) in Hyderabad (Photo: PTI) On whether the event would result in any tangible outcome in trade or investments, NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer Amitabh Kant said the summit was meant to help create an enabling ecosystem where entrepreneurs can innovate, forge global partnerships and grow.

After the inauguration by PM, a panel session on opening opportunities for women entrepreneurs in their respective countries and communities would be moderated by Cisco Chairman John Chambers. Advisor to President of United States Ivanka Trump, Defence Minister Sitharaman, SRS Aviation Managing Director Sibongile Sambo and SEB Chairman Marcus Wallenberg would also take part.

Panel discussions and other forms of interactions on more than 50 topics are being lined up for the event, where women delegates comprise 52.5% of the invitees. More than 10 countries will be represented by all-women delegation, including Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia, and Israel.

The closing session of GES is on promoting inclusive environment for women entrepreneurs, which will be moderated by Minister of Commerce and Industry Prabhu. The summit is expected to forge partnerships among delegates in key areas such as energy, digital technology, health care, and media and entertainment.



