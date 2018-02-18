Groww leverages data to make investing simple, accessible for beginners

For a first-time investor, understanding of a financial product is more important than directly putting money into investments.

Groww, a Bengaluru-based online investment platform that started operations in 2017, is making it easy. Founded by former Flipkart employees — Lalit Keshre, Harsh Jain, Neeraj Singh and Ishan Bansal, Groww has recently raised an undisclosed amount from Y Combinator, Mukesh Bansal (founder, Myntra & Curefit) and Ankit Nagori (Curefit). “I cannot think of a better way to empower Indian millennials than enabling them to make financial ...