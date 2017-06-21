HP unveils convertible Pavilion, Spectre notebooks with inking capabilities

Hewlett-Packard Inc. has launched a new range of notebooks with inking features under Pavilion and Spectre series in India. The two models – Pavilion x360 and Spectre x360 – are convertible notebooks with emphasis on inking capabilities aimed at capturing the growing demand of such features by the millennials.

The notebooks come packed with Intel 7th generation processors, in-plane switch (IPS) full-HD touchscreen display, up to 4GB Nvidia dedicated graphics card and hybrid storage. The addition of the Active Pen to the portfolio, which aids users to intuitively turn thoughts into action using the Windows Ink capabilities, allows users to personalise social sharing, improve productivity by linking it with Microsoft Office and be creative by linking inking apps.

“At HP, it is our continuous endeavor to create incredible customer experiences for both personal and professional needs of millennials. The new range of Pavilion and Spectre devices are best fitted for Inking ecosystem. They will truly fulfill the functional and creative needs of students and young working professionals, by giving wings to their imagination and empowering their passion and skills.”, said Ketan Patel, Sr. Director, Personal Systems, Inc.

Pavilion x360

Processor & Storage: 7th Gen Intel Core Processor with 1TB HDD+8GB SSD Hybrid storage (Available in selected models only)

7th Gen Intel Core Processor with 1TB HDD+8GB SSD Hybrid storage (Available in selected models only) Design: The notebooks feature Flush glass, Multi-touch screen with full-size textured island-style keyboard and ImagePad - Image sensors built-in for accurate Multi-Touch gesture support with full size backlit island-style keyboard. The notebook comes with a Image Pad

The notebooks feature Flush glass, Multi-touch screen with full-size textured island-style keyboard and ImagePad - Image sensors built-in for accurate Multi-Touch gesture support with full size backlit island-style keyboard. The notebook comes with a Image Pad Display: IPS FHD Display

IPS FHD Display Battery: Up to 10 hours of battery life and supports fast charge

Up to 10 hours of battery life and supports fast charge Audio & Video: Bang and Olufsen (B&O Play) enables rich, authentic Audio Experience along with Audio Boost on dual speakers for Louder & more Dynamic Audio perfection; dedicated Nvidia graphic card

Spectre x360

Processor & Storage: 7th Gen processor and the device comes with 16GB RAM with storage up to 512 GB PCIe SSD

7th Gen processor and the device comes with 16GB RAM with storage up to 512 GB PCIe SSD Design: Spectre portfolio being one of the thinnest and light built convertible PC made with a dimension of 0.55 x 12.07 x 8.58 inches and display size of 33.8 cm (13.3-inch). The notebook comes with a Image Pad

Spectre portfolio being one of the thinnest and light built convertible PC made with a dimension of 0.55 x 12.07 x 8.58 inches and display size of 33.8 cm (13.3-inch). The notebook comes with a Image Pad Display: IPS FHD Display

IPS FHD Display Battery: The laptop’s big battery allows for up to 12 hours and 45 minutes and comes along with Fast Charge

The laptop’s big battery allows for up to 12 hours and 45 minutes and comes along with Fast Charge Audio & Video: The notebook also has Bang and Olufsen Audio with Audio Boost and Smart AMP, which allows for true Audio Perfection on a PC

Pricing and Availability

The Pavilion x360 11.6-inch will be available at a price starting Rs 40,290

The Pavilion x360 14-inch will be available at a price starting Rs 55,290

The Spectre x360 13.3-inch will be available at a price starting Rs 115,290

The portfolio will be available on www.hpshopping.in, select World stores, leading e-commerce portals and across retail stores. Pre-bookings for Pavilion x360 are available starting Rs 4,999.