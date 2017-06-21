HP unveils convertible Pavilion, Spectre notebooks with inking capabilities

- Processor & Storage: 7th Gen Intel Core Processor with 1TB HDD+8GB SSD Hybrid storage (Available in selected models only)
- Design: The notebooks feature Flush glass, Multi-touch screen with full-size textured island-style keyboard and HP ImagePad - Image sensors built-in for accurate Multi-Touch gesture support with full size backlit island-style keyboard. The notebook comes with a HP Image Pad
- Display: IPS FHD Display
- Battery: Up to 10 hours of battery life and supports HP fast charge
- Audio & Video: Bang and Olufsen (B&O Play) enables rich, authentic Audio Experience along with HP Audio Boost on dual speakers for Louder & more Dynamic Audio perfection; dedicated Nvidia graphic card
- Processor & Storage: 7th Gen processor and the device comes with 16GB RAM with storage up to 512 GB PCIe SSD
- Design: Spectre portfolio being one of the thinnest and light built convertible PC made with a dimension of 0.55 x 12.07 x 8.58 inches and display size of 33.8 cm (13.3-inch). The notebook comes with a HP Image Pad
- Display: IPS FHD Display
- Battery: The laptop’s big battery allows for up to 12 hours and 45 minutes and comes along with HP Fast Charge
- Audio & Video: The notebook also has Bang and Olufsen Audio with HP Audio Boost and Smart AMP, which allows for true Audio Perfection on a PC
- The HP Pavilion x360 11.6-inch will be available at a price starting Rs 40,290
- The HP Pavilion x360 14-inch will be available at a price starting Rs 55,290
- The HP Spectre x360 13.3-inch will be available at a price starting Rs 115,290
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU