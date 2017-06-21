Company
HP unveils convertible Pavilion, Spectre notebooks with inking capabilities

Pre-bookings for Pavilion x360 are available starting Rs 4,999

Khalid Anzar  |  New Delhi 

Sumeer Chandra - Managing Director, HP Inc. India and Ketan Patel - Sr. Director, Personal Systems, HP Inc. India
Hewlett-Packard Inc. has launched a new range of notebooks with inking features under Pavilion and Spectre series in India. The two models – HP Pavilion x360 and HP Spectre x360 – are convertible notebooks with emphasis on inking capabilities aimed at capturing the growing demand of such features by the millennials.

The notebooks come packed with Intel 7th generation processors, in-plane switch (IPS) full-HD touchscreen display, up to 4GB Nvidia dedicated graphics card and hybrid storage. The addition of the HP Active Pen to the portfolio, which aids users to intuitively turn thoughts into action using the Windows Ink capabilities, allows users to personalise social sharing, improve productivity by linking it with Microsoft Office and be creative by linking inking apps.

“At HP, it is our continuous endeavor to create incredible customer experiences for both personal and professional needs of millennials. The new range of Pavilion and Spectre devices are best fitted for Inking ecosystem. They will truly fulfill the functional and creative needs of students and young working professionals, by giving wings to their imagination and empowering their passion and skills.”, said Ketan Patel, Sr. Director, Personal Systems, HP Inc.

HP Pavilion x360
  • Processor & Storage: 7th Gen Intel Core Processor with 1TB HDD+8GB SSD Hybrid storage (Available in selected models only)
  • Design: The notebooks feature Flush glass, Multi-touch screen with full-size textured island-style keyboard and HP ImagePad - Image sensors built-in for accurate Multi-Touch gesture support with full size backlit island-style keyboard. The notebook comes with a HP Image Pad
  • Display: IPS FHD Display
  • Battery: Up to 10 hours of battery life and supports HP fast charge
  • Audio & Video: Bang and Olufsen (B&O Play) enables rich, authentic Audio Experience along with HP Audio Boost on dual speakers for Louder & more Dynamic Audio perfection; dedicated Nvidia graphic card 
HP Spectre x360
  • Processor & Storage: 7th Gen processor and the device comes with 16GB RAM with storage up to 512 GB PCIe SSD
  • Design: Spectre portfolio being one of the thinnest and light built convertible PC made with a dimension of 0.55 x 12.07 x 8.58 inches and display size of 33.8 cm (13.3-inch). The notebook comes with a HP Image Pad
  • Display: IPS FHD Display
  • Battery: The laptop’s big battery allows for up to 12 hours and 45 minutes and comes along with HP Fast Charge
  • Audio & Video: The notebook also has Bang and Olufsen Audio with HP Audio Boost and Smart AMP, which allows for true Audio Perfection on a PC
Pricing and Availability

  • The HP Pavilion x360 11.6-inch will be available at a price starting Rs 40,290
  • The HP Pavilion x360 14-inch will be available at a price starting Rs 55,290
  • The HP Spectre x360 13.3-inch will be available at a price starting Rs 115,290
The portfolio will be available on www.hpshopping.in, select HP World stores, leading e-commerce portals and across retail stores. Pre-bookings for Pavilion x360 are available starting Rs 4,999.

