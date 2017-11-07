Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan invests in big data startup Crayon Data

Crayon Data, a portfolio company of Jungle Ventures, has raised undisclosed money from co-founder Senapathy (Kris) Gopalakrishnan.

Crayon Data, a big data company, said that the investment is part of Crayon's Series A2 round of funding. Previous investors include Jungle Ventures, chairman emeritus Ratan Tata, Mitsui & Co Ltd among others.

Crayon will use the Series A2 investment to further enhance MayaTM and expand the firm's global footprint of the company.

Vikram Rao, CEO Pte Ltd, said, "In the past year alone we have tied up with 7 marquee clients. We now work with leading banks in almost every geography. Maya currently knows the tastes of over 20 million customers worldwide. Our plan is to reach 100 million customers in a year, and reach the 1 billion mark in 2020".

Speaking on the investment in a press conference, Kris Gopalakrishnan said, "I see that the future of business will be the ability to leverage AI and big data to create 'personal' digital experiences for millions of customers. Crayon has a unique ability to bridge multiple worlds - analytics to digital, offline to online, internal, and external data. This makes them as critical to credit cards, travel and hospitality, and retail enterprises, as a Bloomberg terminal is to traders today."

Crayon's banking clients run custom campaigns with Maya. Campaigns to activate dormant or inactive customers, to activate new category spends, and promotional campaigns.