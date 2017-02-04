Infosys urges employees to stay calm, assures safety after Pune incident

Information Technology (IT) major has urged its employees to stay calm and said it would hire an external agency to assess the security measures at its campuses. The announcement follows the death of an staffer in its office at the IT park in Pune, who was allegedly strangulated by a security guard last Sunday.

The company wrote a letter to its employees requesting to “stay calm” and reaffirmed that its campuses are safe for them. has been criticised by many after it allowed the 23-year-old victim, Rasila Raju OP, to work alone in an office building during the weekend.

Chief Operating Officer Pravin Rao told employees that the company has “fundamentally” put in adequate measures for the safety of employees and this time the external agency would suggest ways to further strengthen them.

“We are told in a letter that the management regretted the incident in campus and some strong steps have been taken in addition to the fundamental safety measures put in place. An application has also been developed and employees are told to use for better safety enforcement,” said a senior employee, who did not want to be named.

Stating that the company will have a relook at the rosters of employees across different project works and where there is a requirement for only one team member, Rao said in a letter: “We understand that many of you are shaken by the incident and now feel like you have to be on guard even within our campuses. I want to assure each of you that our campuses will continue to be safe and that we have and always will focus on employee safety.”

The company’s management across the board, including chief executive Vishal Sikka, has urged employees to stay strong and gave an assurance about each employee’s safety, added the employee.