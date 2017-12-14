Netflix in set-top boxes too? Co to integrate with cable operators in India
In March, the online video streaming service enabler collaborated with Bharti Airtel and Videocon to integrate Netflix services in to their direct-to-home (D2H) set-top boxes
BS Web Team |
http://mybs.in/2Ub8gKX
- Check CIBIL Score for FREE. In just 2 min.
- The IBM Cloud is the cloud for business. Yours.
-
- Business Standard book for IBPS: 3000 GK Questions: GST, Budget 2017, Demonetisation
- The IBM Cloud. Secure to the core.
- Check CIBIL Score for FREE
- The IBM Cloud. AI ready. Built for your business.
- The IBM Cloud. Designed for data. Yours.
- Business Standard Premium - Access best of our content across devices
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU