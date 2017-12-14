Netflix in set-top boxes too? Co to integrate with cable operators in India

JUST IN
Netflix, an online video-streaming service, is looking to collaborate with digital cable TV operators in India to provide internet-enabled smart television-like services to non-smart TV users, according to a news report in the Economic Times.

"We are actively engaged with cable operator partners in India to get Netflix included in set-top boxes that are already present in the homes of millions of people and ideally get the Netflix button on the remote controls later," said Nigel Baptiste, director-partner engagement at Netflix to the Economic Times.  

In March, the online video streaming service enabler collaborated with Bharti Airtel and Videocon to integrate Netflix services into their direct-to-home (D2H) set-top boxes. Videocon D2H, adhering the collaboration, had already rolled out set-top boxes with remote control featuring a dedicated Netflix button. 

To tap the market for local content, Netflix recently partnered with Ronnie Screwvala's company ‘RSVP’ to release a Bollywood project ‘Love Per Square Foot’. The project is Netflix’s first undertaking in India. The film is expected to release on Netflix in early 2018.

The online video streaming service provider also collaborated with Shah Rukh Khan to produce an espionage thriller 'Bard of Blood-series’. The eight-episode series would be streamed worldwide and feature dialogues in Hindi, Urdu, English and other languages.
