NMDC: Pricing outlook signals more gains

With the rise in international iron ore prices, which has supported domestic prices too, NMDC, India’s largest ore producer, has been gaining on the bourses.

Reducing iron ore inventories in China, improving Chinese demand for long steel products, rising international steel prices, and increasing demand for high grade ore in order to meet Chinese pollution norms have all led to higher global iron ore prices. And this trend is unlikely to change, which in turn augurs good news for the company. The 62 per cent Fe-ore prices, excluding China, for instance, have risen from ...