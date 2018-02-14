NPA rules and Rs 110-bn fraud can put one-fourth of PNB's net worth at risk

Shares of Punjab National Bank (PNB) fell almost 10 per cent on Wednesday due to twin negative news. While the new framework on non-performing assets (NPA) resolution could mean higher loan provisioning for the banking sector, PNB said it had detected fraudulent and unauthorised transactions worth $1,771.69 million (Rs 113.6 billion) at one of its branches in Mumbai.

The bank’s profit and overall asset quality are expected to take a hit even if the fraud alone is considered. Some analysts say if the entire amount attributed to the fraud becomes NPA, as much as ...