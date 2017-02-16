NTPC makes a debut in coal mining

Ltd, the country's largest power producer, has made a debut in captive coal production. Its first rake of coal from coal mine was flagged off today in Jharkhand. The mine has estimated mining annual capacity of 15 million tonne and has been allotted by the Union government to as basket mine to meet the fuel shortfall of its power stations.

One of the contentious coal mines of the state-owned power generating major in Jharkhand it commenced operations after seven years of allotment.

Pakri Barwadih has block area of 46.26 sq km with a mine capcity 15 million tonne per annum and mineable reserve 641 million tonne. The first fuel rake was flagged off from the mine today, said the company in a public statement.

“ is integral to NTPC’s fuel security strategies. realizes that greater self reliance on coal will go a long way in ensuring the sustained growth of generation,” said the public statement of the company.

last year appointed Thriveni-Sainik JV as Mine Developer cum Operator (MDO) for Project for a period of 27 years of mining operation.

has total six coal blocks allotted to it, namely Pakri-Barwadih, Chatti-Bariatu, Kerandari, Dulanga, Talaipalli and Chatti-Bariatu (South), Banai, Bhalumunda and Mandakini B.

These mines have total geological reserves of around 7.15 billion tons , these blocks have production potential of 107 MMTPA catering to requirement of 20,000 MW.

Pakri was allotted to in 2010 by the union government to meet its fuel shortfall. The mine has been facing delays and allegations over appointment of contractors.