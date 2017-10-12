Oil & gas, infra firms to be hit by PE norms

Oil and gas, power and other infra sector companies will be the most impacted by the change in norms of permanent establishment (PE), post-India’s recent signing of the multilateral instrument (MLI) as part of measures to prevent base erosion and profit shifting. Article 14 of the MLI provides for the criteria to determine whether time thresholds in a tax treaty for construction, installation, supervisory have exceeded the time after which a particular project or an activity will be treated as permanent establishment (PE). Tax is imposed on entities if they have a PE ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?