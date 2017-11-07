OnePlus 5T to launch on Nov 16: Things to know about price, specs, features

China-based smartphone manufacturer OnePlus is gearing up to unveil the on November 16 in New York. According to Pete Lau, CEO and co-founder of the company, the smartphone would cost 3,999 Chinese Yuan, or about Rs 39,000.

Recently, Lau had explained in a blogpost why OnePlus decided to retain the 3.5mm audio jack in its upcoming flagship smartphone. The audio jack is the only thing confirmed about the upcoming device.

According to reports, the might sport a 6-inch Optic AMOLED screen in the 18:9 aspect ratio with FHD+ resolution. Just like other smartphones with ultra-wide screens, the is reported to sport a fingerprint scanner on the back to allow the phone to accommodate a big screen on the front with small bezels.

Recently, in a photo post uploaded on Twitter by Evan Blass, a famous tipster known for sharing inside information from technology space, the upper front side of the still unconfirmed was revealed.

Other photo renders of the smartphone revealed chassis similar to the one in OnePlus 5. Even the speaker placement, USB type-C charging and data transfer port, 3.5mm audio jack and bottom mounted speaker may see no change in placement.

The smartphone’s benchmark report on Antutu hints at the specification of the upcoming device. According to the benchmark report, the might not see major changes and is reported to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, coupled with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. However, the report also hints that the new phone would sport an upgraded dual camera set-up with 20-megapixel lenses powering both the sensors this time, instead of the 20+16 MP setup in the OnePlus 5. Also, with a 6-inch screen in 18:9 aspect ratio, the resolution will take a bump to FHD+ and the phone will have a bigger battery than its predecessor.

