Online jewellery sales double this Dhanteras

Online gems and jewellery
marketplaces struck gold
this Dhanteras, with many claiming 100 per cent growth year-on-year. According to the biggest online jewellery
platforms, sale of gold jewellery
under Rs 1 lakh has drastically risen, which has directly helped them in increasing sales.
Demonetisation
and changes in the buying patterns of consumers have helped in pushing the online sales.
According to industry experts, after the demonetisation
the amount and value of gold jewellery
being bought has gone down. “Compared to last year, we witnessed a strong spike on and around Dhanteras.
Sale of jewellery
priced under a lakh has been high. I believe big-ticket gold jewellery
sale has gone down in the offline market,” said Gaurav Singh Kushwaha, founder and chief executive officer of BlueStone.com.
Many industry insiders also attributed the hike in online sales
to discounts that ranged from 10-25 per cent. However, Kushwaha disagreed. “Generally, the discounts range from 10-15 per cent. Offline players such as Tanishq are also giving around 20 per cent discount on making charges. I would not attribute the hike in sales
to discounting,” he said. The company has seen almost Rs 250 crore in gross merchandise value (GMV) this year.
Online wallet major Paytm, which partnered with internationally-accredited refinery MMTC PAMP
to launch Paytm Gold
on its platform, registered 12x surge in gold sales
during Dhanteras.
The company saw Rs 120 crore in sales
in the past six months.
The company is also all set to invest Rs 10 crore in marketing to reach customers in small cities and educate them about the flexibility, security and transparency of buying gold
on its platform.
All that glitters
-
The average price of jewellery buys online range from Rs 10,000 to Rs 1 lakh
-
More dailywear jewellery being sold, than gold coins
-
Last year’s market estimates pegged the online gold market in India at Rs 5,300 crore
