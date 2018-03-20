Shemaroo Entertainment appoints Hiren Gada as CEO, CFO

Entertainment Limited has elevated as the chief executive officer (CEO) in addition to his existing role as CFO.

Having spent time with various divisions within the company and leading the organisation to scale up and get listed, will now take on the leadership role in addition to his original role as the CFO. In his new role as CEO & CFO, Gada will chart and lead the firm through its next phase of growth.

has also promoted Kranti Gada to the role of chief operating officer (COO) of the company. Kranti was involved in setting up the company's mobile business and played a key role in the company's early adoption of digital platforms. More recently she incubated the company's expansion into the DTH segment. In her new role, Kranti will head the revenue function of the company to drive extensive and sustainable growth.

joined Entertainment 15 years ago and has played a significant role in the transformation of the company from a family run business to a professionally driven organization in terms of systems, processes and best industry practices.

Kranti joined the family business at in 2006 after a successful stint in marketing at Pepsi Co.

She helped set up Shemaroo's mobile business and established the company as a leading Mobile VAS player of the country.

With a clear focus on strengthening the organisation for the next phase of development, Jai Maroo - director of the company will now move from his current role of guiding the expansion of digital media business to focus on organizational transformation & excellence.

Raman Maroo and Atul Maru continue to be managing director and joint managing director of the company respectively. The new leadership structure will be operational with immediate effect. The restructuring exercise is aimed for the next phase of growth.

Commenting on the management restructuring, managing director, Raman Maroo said, "Our endeavour has always been to build a future-ready organisation with distinct professional capabilities while retaining its entrepreneurial culture. We have done that with an emphasis on developing internal talent and marrying that by bringing in great talent from industry peers. We want to create a structure that will power us as we enter our next growth phase."