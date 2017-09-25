Statspeak: The reality of data breaches

According to the Breach Level Index, a global database of public data breaches, published by digital security firm Gemalto, 18 data breaches led to 203.7 million data records being compromised in India in the first half of 2017. Compared to the last six months of 2016, the number of lost, stolen or compromised records increased by a staggering 167 million, with 61 per cent of data breach incidents being identity theft.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?