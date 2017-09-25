Statspeak: The reality of data breaches

According to the Breach Level Index, a global database of public data breaches, published by digital security firm Gemalto, 18 data breaches led to 203.7 million data records being compromised in India in the first half of 2017. Compared to the last six months of 2016, the number of lost, stolen or compromised records increased by a staggering 167 million, with 61 per cent of data breach incidents being identity theft.