Telecom sector headed towards three-player oligopoly

With in the accelerating over the past two years, the sector is now headed towards a three-player oligopoly with Bharti Airtel, Vodafone- Cellular and together controlling 95 per cent of the revenues.

Analysts attribute the faster pace of to reasons such as very high costs and intense pricing pressures following the launch of the latest entrant in the sector, Reliance Jio, in September 2016.

" in the India telecom industry has accelerated over the past two years, with the top three operators gaining as much revenue market share (580bps) over FY15-1QFY18 as they did over FY10-15. This has been driven by high costs and intense pricing pressure due to the entry of Reliance Jio," said in a report.

High costs paid to the government is one of the key reasons for in the sector. While big telecom operators, buoyed by larger balance sheets, were able to participate actively in the auctions, smaller ones were marginalised.

Over FY13-17, telecom players spent nearly $39 billion on purchases, driven by renewals and data requirements, nearly 90 per cent of which was made by the top three operators and

As a result, the market share of the top three operators and has almost doubled from 37 per cent in 2012 to 68 per cent in 2017.

Although the gap in overall share of large and small operators is high, the data gap is even higher, with the top three operators and cornering around 85 per cent of the 3G/4G

"This edge has been the key enabler for larger telecom operators to rollout their 3G/4G networks, leading to a significant difference in the service offerings of the top operators and smaller operators. While top operators are increasingly offering large data bundles and 3G/4G services, smaller operators are struggling to match them because of limited and lower network investment," the report added.

It is not only high costs, but the entry of Jio makes things more difficult for incumbents as well. The free services by Jio for the first six months, followed by discounted tariffs since April 2017, triggered an unprecedented price war resulting in sharp revenue and Ebitda declines for both large and smaller operators. Smaller players have been hit harder, reporting higher revenue declines since

As a result of all this, a spate of transactions took place in the industry, the most notable being the Cellular- India merger, the number two and three ranked operators in India.

After the merger, the combined entity is likely to be the largest telecom operator with 34 per cent subscriber share and 43 per cent revenue market share. Several smaller telcos have either scaled down operations or exited the business completely, including Telenor, Tata Teleservices, Tikona (all three were acquired by Bharti Airtel) and the trading-sharing arrangement between RCom and

With the merger between RCom and falling through, RCom has announced it will optimise its mobile services by November 2017, while remains under severe stress to deleverage its balance sheet.

"We expect the accelerated to transform the from an eight-player market to a largely three-player market, with the top three operators - Bharti Airtel, Idea- and - cornering over 95 per cent of revenue market share," added.

This transition will change the industry structure from a state of perfect competition to an oligopoly, which will improve the pricing environment for the industry.

is also expected to stabilise its tariffs after gaining a market share of around 20-25 per cent.