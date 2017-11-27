Telecom sector headed towards three-player oligopoly

With consolidation in the Indian telecom sector accelerating over the past two years, the sector is now headed towards a three-player oligopoly with Bharti Airtel, Vodafone-Idea Cellular and Reliance Jio together controlling 95 per cent of the revenues.
Analysts attribute the faster pace of consolidation to reasons such as very high spectrum costs and intense pricing pressures following the launch of the latest entrant in the sector, Reliance Jio, in September 2016.
"Consolidation in the India telecom industry has accelerated over the past two years, with the top three operators gaining as much revenue market share (580bps) over FY15-1QFY18 as they did over FY10-15. This has been driven by high spectrum costs and intense pricing pressure due to the entry of Reliance Jio," CLSA said in a report.
High spectrum costs paid to the government is one of the key reasons for consolidation in the sector. While big telecom operators, buoyed by larger balance sheets, were able to participate actively in the spectrum auctions, smaller ones were marginalised.
Over FY13-17, telecom players spent nearly $39 billion on spectrum purchases, driven by renewals and data spectrum requirements, nearly 90 per cent of which was made by the top three operators and Reliance Jio.
As a result, the spectrum market share of the top three operators and Reliance Jio has almost doubled from 37 per cent in 2012 to 68 per cent in 2017.
Although the gap in overall spectrum share of large and small operators is high, the data spectrum gap is even higher, with the top three operators and Reliance Jio cornering around 85 per cent of the 3G/4G spectrum.
"This spectrum edge has been the key enabler for larger telecom operators to rollout their 3G/4G networks, leading to a significant difference in the service offerings of the top operators and smaller operators. While top operators are increasingly offering large data bundles and 3G/4G services, smaller operators are struggling to match them because of limited spectrum and lower network investment," the report added.
It is not only high spectrum costs, but the entry of Jio makes things more difficult for incumbents as well. The free services by Jio for the first six months, followed by discounted tariffs since April 2017, triggered an unprecedented price war resulting in sharp revenue and Ebitda declines for both large and smaller operators. Smaller players have been hit harder, reporting higher revenue declines since Reliance Jio.
As a result of all this, a spate of consolidation transactions took place in the industry, the most notable being the Idea Cellular-Vodafone India merger, the number two and three ranked operators in India.
After the merger, the combined entity is likely to be the largest telecom operator with 34 per cent subscriber share and 43 per cent revenue market share. Several smaller telcos have either scaled down operations or exited the business completely, including Telenor, Tata Teleservices, Tikona (all three were acquired by Bharti Airtel) and the spectrum trading-sharing arrangement between RCom and Reliance Jio.
With the merger between RCom and Aircel falling through, RCom has announced it will optimise its 2G mobile services by November 2017, while Aircel remains under severe stress to deleverage its balance sheet.
"We expect the accelerated consolidation to transform the Indian telecom sector from an eight-player market to a largely three-player market, with the top three operators - Bharti Airtel, Idea-Vodafone and Reliance Jio - cornering over 95 per cent of revenue market share," CLSA added.
This transition will change the industry structure from a state of perfect competition to an oligopoly, which will improve the pricing environment for the industry.
Reliance Jio is also expected to stabilise its tariffs after gaining a market share of around 20-25 per cent.