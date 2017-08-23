The task ahead for Infosys

Dealing with bitter boardroom bickering is a tough task. Dealing with senior management ruckus is full public view is worse. As Infosys goes through a difficult leadership transition, the question uppermost in everybody’s mind is, what can the erstwhile IT industry bellwether do to recover lost ground and continue to be the preferred employer brand for job seekers. While the exit of top-level executives and especially the CEO does impact the morale of the employees, it is something most organisations deal with regularly. “However, in the case of Infosys what creates a ...