TPG-Manipal revises offer for Fortis, raises value to Rs 83.58 billion

After Malaysia's IHH Healthcare and Hero Enterprise-Burman Family sweetened their offers for the beleaguered Healthcare Ltd (FHL) assets last Tuesday, the last day for submitting binding bids, Manipal- too raised their offer on Saturday, May 6.

The expert advisory committee led by former PwC chairman Deepak Kapoor would meet on May 8 to evaluate the offers, and place their recommendation to the board which meets on May 10.

TPG-backed has now valued at Rs 83.58 billion (which translates into Rs 160 per share) and has now proposed to merge into Fortis, creating the largest healthcare platform in the country. Upon the merger becoming effective, the shareholders of MHEPL shall be issued equity shares in FHL in accordance with the swap ratio for the merger.

Moreover, TPG- has also proposed to subscribe to equity shares of for an amount of Rs 21 billion (at Rs 160 per share preferential allotment). The proceeds from this would be used to meet working capital requirements, repay existing loans and also partly fund the acquisition of assets from RHT. The preferential allotment would be subject to receiving regulatory approvals, including that of (CCI).

Further, proposed to buy the stake held by private equity firms in SRL Ltd (about 31 per cent of SRL is held by PEs), the diagnostic arm of Fortis Healthcare, at a price that values SRL at Rs 36 billion. Post the transaction, TPG-Manipal the SRL board would be restructured and TPG-Manipal wants to appoint a majority of directors on the reconstituted board.

After the merger, Fortis will undertake a rights issue to raise additional capital. The purchase of the Singapore based RHT assets would be funded through debt apart from the proceeds from the preferential allotment.

Manipal-TPG, however, has said that their new offer does not require any further due diligence.

The proposal is binding and valid until May 15. This is the fourth offer from Manipal- for Fortis. Its last offer valued the Fortis stock at around Rs 160 per share.

Ranjan Pai, managing director and chief executive office of MHEPL said that this was a 'compelling offer' from their side that took care of all the medium to long-term needs of Fortis and created value for the shareholders. "We are bringing in value addition of about Rs 90 billion here (MHEPL valued at Rs 60.7 billion, preferential allotment of Rs 21 billion and Rs 12 billion to buy out PE stake in SRL), and that too without altering any structure of Fortis," he said.

He added that the latest offer from Manipal- not only takes care of the immediate liquidity issue for Fortis, but also takes care of the PEs in SRL (which is a liability for SRL), buy back the RHT assets (organise debt for the transaction if required), gives an opportunity to shareholders to participate through a rights issue. "On top of it all, it gives Fortis a promoter; it needs one at the moment, unlike many other bidders, who are looking at simple fund infusion," Pai said.

Bidding for Fortis closed on May 1. TPG backed- Manipal Hospitals, however, had a chance to revise its offer till May 6 based on bids received till May 1. This is as per 'obligations' towards Manipal-TPG consortium, Fortis had said.

Last week, IHH had submitted a revised offer valuing Fortis at Rs 175 per share, up from its earlier offer of Rs 160 per share. Sunil Kant Munjal of Hero Enterprise together with Anand and Mohit Burman also submitted a revised binding investment proposal to invest Rs 18 billion directly into Fortis without due diligence.

The Hero Enterprises-Burman Family Office duo have also revised the validity of its offer till May 15 and have now sought three board seats instead of two sought earlier. Munjal-Burmans have also objected to the bidding process, and have asked for equal opportunity to all bidders without any unfair advantage to one party.

Fortis has appointed Arpwood Capital Private Ltd. to advise the board on various sale bids.