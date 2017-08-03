Uber India witnesses strong growth; plans to double driver base by 2018

Ride-hailing behemoth aims to double its base of in India to one million by 2018, while putting out several fires including the search for a new CEO to replace founder Travis Kalanick.

On Thursday, India, the second largest unit for the company announced that it had crossed the 500-million trips milestone. The company said it was witnessing a strong growth in India of almost 250 per cent year-on-year as of June.

"Achieving new milestones and continuing our exponential growth journey is a reflection of a strong business we're building in India. I'm humbled at the pace at which has grown and the impact we continue to make in the lives of our riders, driver partners and the we operate in," said Amit Jain, President at India, in a statement.

kicked off its Indian arm in August 2013 with just three employees and serving riders only in Today, the company has a team of over 1,000 people who run the business across 29 and develop features specifically for its Indian users. claims that it is the largest ride-hailing service in India with over 450,000 registered and five million weekly on its platform. Refuting this, says that it has over 650,000 on its platform spread across cabs, bikes, and

At a time when talks of healthy double-digit growth of its service, a report by RedSeer pointed out that the shrunk by 5 per cent in the first quarter of 2017. Moreover, the drop in incentives has led to a considerable fall of available on both platforms.

Further, driver unions and even the are now looking to enter the market. In Bengaluru, a group of 25,000 drivers, roughly a quarter of total partners of both and Ola, have built their own app, backed by Janta Dal (Secular).

The drivers' own app in promises to fix fares for rides starting at around Rs 12 per kilometre. At that fare, they could end up undercutting the cost of and Ola, which charge a rough average of Rs 15 per kilometre for a private cab in a city like

Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways recently said that the government will build its very own ride-hailing app. The feasibility of such rival services is questionable.

While are looking at alternatives, one of the indicators of unwillingness to pay comes from itself. The company claims that 25 per cent of all its rides come from UberPOOL, the service that offers trips at half the cost of booking a private cab on