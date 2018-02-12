Why the billionaire Singh brothers could be entering endgame phase

Two meetings of the boards of directors this week - of Healthcare and Religare Enterprises – will be in the spotlight, given their promoters’ recent brush with legal and regulatory issues. For the billionaire Singh brothers, Malvinder and Shivinder, the former promoters of pharmaceutical major Ranbaxy Laboratories – with substantial stakes in and Religare - their legal woes are far from over. Industry analysts and legal experts say this could mark the beginning of the endgame for the Ranbaxy saga for the Singhs, which began in 2008 when they sold the family jewel to Japanese pharma major Daiichi Sankyo. Nearly a decade after the deal, the Singh brothers’ business empire is now just a shadow of its past with group struggling with large debt and poor profitability. The group’s shrinking footprint is most clearly visible on the bourses where there has been a steady decline in the stock price and market capitalisation of the now owned and promoted by them. The combined market capitalisation of the promoted by is now down to Rs 83 billion, from nearly Rs 206 billion on the eve of the sell-off of Ranbaxy. “Though struggling with regulatory issues, Ranbaxy remained a market leader. In contrast, none of their current business - either Healthcare or Religare Enterprises - can be called a market leader by any means,” says a business analyst. In sharp contrast, the Max Group, owned by their uncle Analjit Singh, built a multi-business conglomerate spread over financial services, health care, real estate, hospitality, among others, over a decade. Though related, the two groups have a frosty relationship, with an unwritten rule of not encouraging hiring people from each other. Analysts say that the failed to utilise the proceeds from the Ranbaxy divestment to scale-up their health care and financial services business as was expected at the time of the deal. The had received nearly Rs 95 billion (nearly $2.4 billion at the then exchange rate) for their 34.8 per cent stake in Ranbaxy Laboratories. The group’s listed reported combined net sales of Rs 95 billion in FY17, down from Rs 103 billion a year ago and marginally up from Rs 89 billion when Ranbaxy was still the part of the group. This translates into less than one per cent annualised growth in group revenues during the period. Their record on profits is even worse with the group companies’ combined net profit down to Rs 1.7 billion in FY17, from Rs 7.7 billion in FY08. In the same period, the group companies’ combined debt (on gross basis) was up from Rs 76 billion in FY08 to Rs 171.5 billion at the end of FY17. There are currently three listed owned and promoted by - Healthcare, Religare Enterprises, and Malar Hospital. The latter is a subsidiary of Healthcare. Initially there was an expectation group would see a rapid ramp-up in their revenues and profits as promoters pump-in additional capital in Healthcare and Religare Enterprises. This triggered a rally in their stock price after the deal, but the company’s subsequent financial performance belied Street expectation.

For example, Healthcare is now struggling to keep pace with its rival Apollo Hospitals after an initial ramp-up in revenue, thanks to a flurry of acquisitions in the initial years after the Ranbaxy deal. In the first five years since its listing in 2007, the company’s revenues jumped seven times and it went past Apollo Hospitals to become the country’s largest hospital company in terms of revenues in FY13. It then hit a growth bump as the expansion had been largely financed through debt, which proved costly when the economic slowdown hit the industry in 2012-13. This forced the company to miss out on the growth opportunity in the last four years, pushing Apollo back to the top. has reported net losses in three out of last five years.

The group’s financial services arm, Religare Enterprises, has shown has similar growth trajectory and is now struggling to remain profitable after a phase of rapid growth post its initial public offer and listing in 2007. The company’s revenues were down 27 per cent in FY17 and it has reported losses in four out of last five years.

Industry analysts say the legal and regulatory woes of the are far from over. Amidst allegations of siphoning of funds by the promoters, the spotlight is now on the board of directors of and Religare. Amit Tandon, founder and managing director, Institutional Investor Advisory Services, a proxy advisory firm, feels that the board of directors of Healthcare should institute a forensic audit. “This will help them to come out independent of promoters,” he says.

In another scathing attack against corporate governance practice in Healthcare, another proxy advisory firm, Stakeholders Empowerment Services (SES) noted in a report titled ‘ Healthcare: Fiefdom of Singh Brothers’ that “Indian ingenious mind could have discovered a way for avoiding related party transaction approval. Do transaction with non-descript company and then buy the company, very simple.” J N Gupta, managing director, SES, too called for a thorough investigation in the affairs of both and Religare. For Singh brothers, there seems to be no relief in store for their legal woes that began with the Ranbaxy sell-off.