With many tie-ups, Amazon goes big on its mobile wallet

After marketplace, groceries, exclusive membership plans and entertainment, online marketplace giant Amazon India is now going all out to make big its mobile wallet Amazon Pay. Thanks to tie-ups with tours and travel portals, movie ticketing platforms, online food tech firms and bricks-and-mortar retailers, Amazon is coming up with a variety of deals this festive season to make relevant its mobile wallet everywhere, and not just for buying on its platform. The e-commerce major secured payments wallet licence from Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in April and is looking to boost ...