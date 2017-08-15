With many tie-ups, Amazon goes big on its mobile wallet

After marketplace, groceries, exclusive membership plans and entertainment, online marketplace giant Amazon India is now going all out to make big its mobile wallet Amazon Pay. Thanks to tie-ups with tours and travel portals, movie ticketing platforms, online food tech firms and bricks-and-mortar retailers, Amazon is coming up with a variety of deals this festive season to make relevant its mobile wallet everywhere, and not just for buying on its platform. The e-commerce major secured payments wallet licence from Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in April and is looking to boost ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?