11 terrorists killed in three separate encounters at Shopian and Anantnag

In a huge success for security forces, eleven militants, including top 'commanders', were killed on Sunday, while one ultra surrendered in three separate encounters in south Kashmir, police said.

State police chief said bodies of seven militants including two top commanders, one of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and another of Hizbul Mujahideen, were recovered from an encounter site in Shopian district's Dragad village.

One terrorist was killed in #Anantnag & another was caught alive. Encounters are underway in #Shopian's Dragad & Kachdoora. 7 bodies of terrorists & huge amount of weapons have been recovered in Dragad: #JammuAndKashmir DGP SP Vaid pic.twitter.com/OiGjGxjZS1 — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2018





In #Shopian's Kachdoora 4-5 terrorists are believed to be trapped but some civilians are also trapped in the houses there & we are making efforts to rescue them: #JammuAndKashmir DGP SP Vaid — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2018

One terrorist killed in Dialgam Anantnag after efforts of his family/ J&K Police failed to surrender, one caught alive. In Draggad Shopian seven bodies of terrorists recovered including top commanders, he said in a Tweet.

Vaid said the third encounter was on in Kachdoora area of Shopian where some civilians were trapped.

A police official, while giving details of the operations, said security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Dragad area of Shopian this morning following specific input regarding the presence of militants in the area.

He said as the searches were being conducted, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering an encounter.

In the ensuing gunfight, seven militants were killed, the official said.

He said the identity and group affiliation of the slain militants is being ascertained.

The operation is on and further details are awaited, the official said.

In another operation in Kachdoora Shopian, the official said, the gunfight is currently on.

He said the operation in its advanced stage and more details would follow.

Earlier this morning, a militant was killed while another surrendered before forces in Anantnag, the official said.

He said based on specific input regarding presence of militants, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Peth Dialgam area of Anantnag in the early hours.

He said as the search started and the location of militants was zeroed in, security forces made repeated requests on loud speaker asking them to surrender, as per the standard operating procedure.

On this, the official said, one of the militants (name withheld) came out of the house and surrendered before forces.

He has been taken into custody, the official said, adding, his family also helped the police in motivating him to come out of the house and surrender.

The other militant did not surrender and instead resorted to firing on forces which was retaliated and in which he was killed, the official said.

The slain militant was identified as Rouf Khanday, the official said, adding he had gone missing early this year and his gun-wielding photograph had come on social media in last week of March.

His body has been handed over to the family for last rites.

Both militants were part of the outlawed militant organisation Hizbul Mujahideen, the official said.