3 soldiers, 2 terrorists killed in suicide attack on army camp in Kupwara

Three soldiers and two were killed on Thursday morning in a suicide attack on an army camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said.

A group of suspected militants attacked an army camp in Chowkibal’s Panzgam area in Kupwara district of Kashmir on Thursday. Firing is still on.

Two militants have been killed by forces and two others are believed to be inside the camp.

“Terrorist attack on army garrison in Panzgam . Two have been killed. Three soldiers including an Officer martyred. Search ops in progress,” Army spokesperson confirmed.

The entire area has been cordoned off and search operations have been launched to smoke out the untoward elements.

Earlier on April 1, opened fire on an army convoy on the outskirts of Srinagar city that injured two soldiers.

Three soldiers were killed in a major terror attack on an army artillery unit in Jammu and Kashmir's Nagrota on November 29th last year, when heavily armed suicide attackers entered the unit at with grenades and forced their way in.

More information awaited.