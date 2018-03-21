Amritsar: Family members grieve by a portrait of one of the 39 Indian workers killed in Iraq by ISIS. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in Rajya Sabha stated that the 39 bodies exhumed from a mount in Badoosh in Iraq have been identified. Photo: PTI

After four long years of hope for the familiesof the Indian construction workers kidnapped by the Islamic State (ISIS) in 2014 from Iraq's city of Mosul, External Affairs Minister on Tuesday told Parliament that all 39 of them had been killed and buried in a mass grave. The revelation set off a row with the Opposition, which accused the Narendra Modi government at the Centre of being insensitive in noting informing the victims' kin first. Swaraj's suo motu statement on the fate of the kidnapped Indian workers confirmed the worst fears of the kidnapped Indians' families after keeping alive hopes of their survival for four years. The revelation would have come as a shock to the families and kin of the 39 deceased workers abducted in Iraq since Swaraj had earlier made statements, including one on July 22, 2017 in the Lok Sabha, that "as per the latest information from multiple third-party sources, they are all safe". The government's treatment of the matter was criticised by the families of the deceased, as well as by the Opposition. The Congress described the Modi government as "heartless" for misleading the country over the deaths of the 39 Indians in Iraq and demanded that Swaraj apologise to the families. The grieving families, for their part, have one question to ask the Modi government: Why did you keep us in the dark for so long? Amid criticism and questions being raised over the government's treatment of the matter, Swaraj held a press conference and defended the Centre's handling of the issue, saying that the government could not declare a person dead without a concrete proof. The external affairs minister added that it was her duty to first inform Parliament about their deaths. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the death of the 39 Indians and said that every citizen was grieving with those who lost their loved ones in Mosul. Minister of State for External Affairs said that it might take up to 10 days to bring back the mortal remains of all the 39 because there were legal processes involved. The bodies of the deceased which were exhumed from a mass grave in Iraq's Badosh would be handed over to their relatives after being brought back to India on a special plane. The victims -- 27 from Punjab, four from Himachal Pradesh, six from Bihar, and two from West Bengal -- were construction workers employed by an Iraqi company in Mosul. The victims were taken hostage when the Islamic State took control of the second-largest city in Iraq. They were trying to leave Mosul when they were abducted. Here are the top 10 developments around the Iraq tragedy that has claimed the lives of 39 Indians abducted by the terrorist organisation in 2014: 1) Families of the 39 ask the Modi government some tough questions: As they tried to come to terms with the fate of their loved ones, family members of the 39 Indians massacred years ago in Iraq by had only one question: Why did the Modi government keep them in the dark for so long? Heart-rending scenes were visible outside the homes of the deceased in Punjab as bereaved family members tried to express their pain after having heard Swaraj's statement on TV that all the 39 Indians in captivity were dead and their bodies had been recovered. Several relatives of the slain workers said they were not officially informed about their loved ones by any government authority, even as some demanded that the DNA reports be shared with them and the test be conducted once again in India. "What do we say now?" asked a dejected Sarwan, whose 31-year-old brother Nishan was among those killed. "The government kept us in the dark all these years," Sarwan, who belongs to Amritsar, claimed. He agonised that now, after four years, the government was making such a shocking statement. "We met the Union minister (Swaraj) 11 to 12 times and were told that as per their sources, the missing Indians are alive. They have been saying that Harjit Masih, the lone survivor, is a liar," said Sarwan, who last heard his brother's voice over a phone call in June 21, 2014, adding, "If your sources have been saying they were alive and now suddenly what happened. The government should have told us they have no information about missing Indians rather than making false statements." With their hopes dashed all of a sudden after the Modi goverment's statement on Tuesday, anger seethed out. "It is the government's biggest failure. Most of the missing Indians were from Punjab. When the government could save nurses from Kerala, why it completely failed in saving other Indians," he asked. We have been seeking time from the minister for the past several months but we were not given a chance to meet her, he claimed. An inconsolable Gurpinder Kaur, whose 27-year-old younger brother Manjinder Singh was among the missing Indians killed in Iraq, also has similar questions. "Initially, they were saying the Indians are alive. Now, the minister today (Tuesday) made such a statement," Kaur said, her voice choking. She added that they were not even told about Manjinder's fate and instead, they came to know of his demise from the TV. "I am trying to know from the government how all this happened," she said. The family of 46-year-old Gobinder Singh came to know of the shattering news from TV channels as well. Davinder Singh, the deceased's younger brother, said, "We have not yet received any call from the Union ministry about the confirmation of death of 39 Indians." Gobinder Singh was a resident of Murar village in Kapurthala. Davinder Singh added that he requested the government to announce financial help for the deceased's kin and provide a government job to Gobinder Singh's son. He also demanded that the DNA report be shared with them. "The government should share the DNA reports with us and also get the DNA test conducted once again in India so that we can be sure that the body handed over to us is that of my brother," he said. "We just got false assurances from the government," said Dimplejeet Kaur, sister of Dharminder Kumar (27). "All our hopes were dashed today," she said. Kumar went to Iraq to earn for his family in 2014. He was a resident of village Talwandi Jhira in Gurdaspur district. Kamaljit Singh, who hailed from village Chhauni Kalan in Hoshiarpur district, went to Iraq in 2014, his younger brother Parwinder Singh Lucky said. The family approached Swaraj nine times to know about Kamaljit Singh's fate, Lucky added, claiming that "she did not give a suitable reply". Lucky demanded suitable compensation and a government job for the deceased's wife. In village Jaitpur, Reena Rani, sister-in-law of deceased Gurdeep Singh (39), was grief-stricken. The family demanded compensation and a government job for the deceased's wife. In Rurka Kalan in Jalandhar district, Manjit Kaur, now the widow of Devinder Singh, was inconsolable. "All hopes that Union External Affairs Minister was giving us in several meetings stand dashed to ground," she said. ALSO READ: 39 Indians killed in Iraq's Mosul; govt didn't listen to survivor in 2015 2) Congress says should apologise to 39 bereaved families: The Congress demanded that External Affairs Minister apologise to the families of the 39 Indians killed in Iraq for "misleading" them and giving them "false hopes". The Opposition party also demanded that the Modi government compensate the kin of the deceased. Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala cited Parliament papers to show how senior Congress leader Ambika Soni had raised this issue with Swaraj in July 2017, asking her "what was her source for being 100 per cent sure that they were alive", since "one day she (Sushma Swaraj) would say that all this is not known and they are all dead..."

"What Ambikaji had said in Parliament has come true today," he said.

The Congress demanded that each family should be given Rs 10 million (Rs 1 crore) as compensation.

Asking why the government repeatedly misled the nation and the families and gave them "false hopes",

Further, Surjewala said that from 2014 until July 2017, the Modi government had seven times said that the 39 Indians were safe, alive, and being provided basic amenities and food. "The 39 Indians were kidnapped in June 2014. The entire world and the neighbouring countries had confirmed that they were not alive. When Indian media went to Mosul in July 2017 and reported that the Indians were not alive, the Modi government rejected it. When an eyewitness came forward and said that ISIS had killed the Indians, they rejected it too," he said, adding, "Swaraj had said when Iraqi Prime Minister comes to India, the government will confirm it from him, but didn't do anything."

We want EAM to go & meet the families of the deceased & apologise publicly. She should say that she kept them in the dark and that she had no concrete information: Ambika Soni, Senior Congress leader on 39 Indians killed in Iraq's #Mosul pic.twitter.com/7WBdydMm8m — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2018 He said that the minister should visit all the families and apologise for misleading them and announcing the news on television first.

3) Lone Indian survivor wonders why govt didn't believe him: After Swaraj revealed that all the 39 Indians kidnapped by ISIS in Iraq had been killed, the lone survivor, Harjit Masih, wondered why the government didn't believe him all these years after he had "spoken the truth". "I had been saying for the past three years that all 39 Indians had been killed by militants," Masih, 28, a resident of a village in Gurdaspur district, told reporters.

He said that they were all killed in front of his eyes. Narrating the incident, Masih said the Indians were kidnapped by the militants and after some days they fired indiscriminately at them. "I was fortunate to manage to escape from the clutches of the militants despite getting a bullet injury," he said.

Swaraj on Tuesday rejected Masih's claim that the 39 Indians were shot dead as a "cock and bull story which wasn't true". Dismissing Masih's claims, Swaraj said, "He was not willing to tell me how he escaped."

He had escaped along with Bangladeshis with the help of a caterer with a fake name Ali, she added.

4) Swaraj defends Modi government's handling of the matter: After questions were raised over the government's handling of the demise of the 39 Indians, Swaraj held a press conference on Tuesday to say that the government cannot declare any person dead without concrete proof first. Further, the external affairs minister added that it was her duty to inform Parliament first about their death rather than tell their families.

Swaraj said that she had refused to close the files of the 39 abducted Indians until the government "had concrete proof in hand" about their deaths.

Earlier on Tuesday, she had informed the Rajya Sabha that Indian efforts to search for the missing workers led to a mound near Badush village in Mosul where a local resident said some bodies had been buried by the Islamic State under a mound. She said that deep penetration radars helped find 39 bodies buried under the mound. The bodies were exhumed and DNA samples from relatives of the missing workers were sent to Iraq. The minister added that DNA samples matched with 38 bodies and the 39th was yet to be fully confirmed because the DNA sample sent was from someone else in his family as his parents had passed away.

ALSO READ: Govt being insensitive to kin of 39 Indians killed in Iraq, should apologise: Cong "The first sign was that the bodies were exactly 39, plus strands of long hair and a 'kada' were also found. So we started conducting DNA tests," Swaraj said.

5) Names of 39 Indians confirmed: The names of the 39 Indians killed by ISIS were confirmed by Swaraj on Tuesday.

According to the External Affairs Ministry, the deceased Indians hailing from Punjab were Dharminder Kumar, Harish Kumar, Harsimranjeet Singh, Kanwaljit Singh, Malkit Singh, Ranjit Singh, Sonu, Sandeep Kumar, Manjinder Singh, Gurcharan Singh, Balwant Rai, Roop Lal, Devinder Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Jatinder Singh, Nishan Singh, Gurdeep Singh, Kamaljit Singh, Gobinder Singh, Pritpal Sharma, Sukhwinder Singh, Jasvir Singh, Parvinder Kumar, Balvir Chand, Surjeet Mainka, Nand Lal, and Rakesh Kumar.

Those from Himachal Pradesh were Aman Kumar, Sandeep Singh Rana, Inderjeet, and Hem Raj.

While Samar Tikadar and Khokhan Sikder hailed from West Bengal, Santosh Kumar Singh, Bidya Bhushan Tiwari, Adalat Singh, Sunil Kumar Kushwaha, Dharamendra Kumar, and Raju Kumar Yadav were from Bihar.

ALSO READ: All 39 Indians held hostage by IS in Iraq killed; row erupts over govt's "insensitivity" while breaking news Except for Raju Kumar Yadav, the bodies of all others have been identified through DNA samples.

6) Amarinder urges Centre to extend help to kin of the deceased: Punjab accounted for most of the deceased among the 39 Indians killed by the Islamic State in Iraq's Mosul. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday asked External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to provide all necessary assistance to the families of the deceased in performing their last rites. He also asked for an ex-gratia relief for them. The Chief Minister wrote to Swaraj on the issue.

Amarinder Singh also called Swaraj to speak to her personally to ensure that the government makes all efforts to bring the mortal remains of the deceased to India for the last rites.

The External Affairs Minister assured Singh that the government was making arrangements to bring the mortal remains in coffins with due respect being accorded to the deceased, a statement by the state government said.

The chief minister told Swaraj that his government would make arrangements for the coffins to be delivered to the families of the victims for the final rites.

ALSO READ: Punjab Assembly pays tributes to Indians killed in Iraq Amarinder Singh said he had already directed state government officials to personally visit the bereaved families to share the sad news. Further, while the state government had been providing a monthly assistance of Rs 20,000 to the bereaved families, the chief minister said that he would be grateful if the Centre could also give them due assistance in view of the extraordinary circumstances surrounding the matter.

7) PM Modi condoles deaths; praises Swaraj and Singh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed his condolences to families of the 39 Indians who have been confirmed dead following their kidnapping by the Islamic State in 2014. Modi said that every Indian grieves with those who lost their loved ones in Iraq's Mosul.

Modi said in tweets that External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and her deputy VK Singh had left "no stone unturned" in trying to trace and bring back the kidnapped Indians.

Every Indian grieves with those who lost their loved ones in Mosul. We stand in solidarity with the bereaved families and pay our respects to the — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 20, 2018 The MEA and particularly my colleagues @SushmaSwaraj Ji and @Gen_VKSingh Ji left no stone unturned in trying to trace and safely bring back those we lost in Mosul. Our Government remains fully committed towards ensuring the safety of our sisters and brothers overseas. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 20, 2018 He added that the government remains fully committed towards the safety of Indians living abroad.

8) VK Singh says it could take 10 days to bring back bodies from Iraq: Minister of State for External Affairs VK Singh said that it might take up to 10 days to bring back the bodies of all the 39 as there would be legal processes involved. "There will be legal processes. We are waiting for information from there (Iraq). It may take 8-10 days (to bring back the bodies)," Singh told reporters outside Parliament.

ALSO READ: Swaraj on Indians killed in Iraq: We did not keep anyone in dark Earlier on Tuesday, Swaraj had said that would go to Iraq to bring back the mortal remains of the deceased Indian workers. "The plane carrying the bodies will first reach Amritsar, then Patna and then go to Kolkata."

9) Subramanian Swamy says India should hunt down ISIS: After it was revealed that ISIS had killed the 39 Indians it had abducted in Iraq, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy told news agencies that India should "bond" with the US and Israel to "hunt ISIS wherever they are".

The BJP leader also provided his formula for putting an end to the terrorist organisation. "We have manpower, US has the weapons, and Israel has the intelligence data," Swamy said, adding, "... Three of us combined can be a very powerful force. We should not hesitate to send our troops to any country where has its base."