Aadhaar linking deadline may be extended beyond March 31: Things to know

The Centre might consider extending the March 31 deadline for linking Aadhaar to various government schemes, as well as mobile phones and bank accounts, if required, the Narendra Modi-led government on Tuesday told the If you haven't linked your Aadhaar with your mobile number or bank account yet, this might come as a relief. However, it is always prudent to finish the necessary formalities ahead of the last date. The Constitution Bench, headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, hearing a bunch of petitions against the Aadhaar law, was informed by Attorney General K K Venugopal that the Centre had extended the deadline in the past, too, and that it could do so again. "If required, we can do it again," Venugopal said, after petitioners challenging the constitutional validity of the sought an extension of the deadline to link the 12-digit unique identity number with various government schemes and services. The petitioners, for their part, said that the deadline was approaching and the case was unlikely to be decided by March 31. On December 15, 2017, the apex court had directed that the deadline for the linking of Aadhaar with bank accounts and mobile phones be extended until March 31. The Constitution Bench is hearing challenges to the constitutional validity of the on the touchstone of the fundamental right to privacy on a bunch of petitions by former Karnataka High Court Judge K S Puttuswamy, Magsaysay awardee Shanta Sinha, feminist researcher Kalyani Sen Menon, and others. In case you have not yet linked your account, here’s the list of mandatory Aadhaar linkages: 1) Bank Account Log into net banking, and click on the link, ‘Update Aadhaar Card Details’ or ‘Aadhaar Card Seeding.’ Enter the details, verify, and submit. Your bank will email or call you, to confirm or verify your details. ALSO READ: So far 80% bank accounts, 60% mobile connections linked with Aadhaar: UIDAI 2) PAN Card To link your PAN Card to your Aadhaar number, visit here and click on ‘Link Aadhaar tab’. Enter your PAN and Aadhaar number or SMS UIDPAN and send it to 567678 or 56161. 3) Voter ID This is a fairly easy procedure. Visit the official NVSP website here. or Send the SMS ECILINK < EPIC_Number > < Aadhaar_Number > to 166 or 51969 or Call 1950 on weekdays, and provide your Aadhaar details and Voter ID number TO CHECK IF MOBILE NUMBER IS LINKED TO AADHAAR Go to https://goo.gl/rv7w3v and Step 1: Enter Aadhaar number, mobile number and security code; then click on ‘Get one-time password (OTP)’ Step 2: If your mobile is linked, you will receive an OTP. Enter it and verify your mobile number Step 3: If it is not linked, you will get a message: “Your mobile is not enrolled in our records” To link mobile number with Aadhaar Step 1: Download Aadhaar update/ correction form from the UIDAI website or get it at the nearest Aadhaar centre Step 2: Along with filled form, submit a copy of your Aadhaar card and a photo identification document (PAN card, passport, voter ID, etc) Step 3: Your biometrics (thumb impression) will be verified Step 4:You will be given an acknowledgement slip. Linking happens within 10 days Step 5: At the telecom service provider’s store, give your Aadhaar card and mobile number Step 6: After biometric verification, you will receive an OTP on your phone. Submit it to complete the verification process From December 1, you will be able to go to the telecom service provider’s website and generate an OTP • This will be received on a mobile number registered with UIDAI (at the time of enrollment) • Enter it and your Aadhaar number and authentication will get done • An interactive voice response system (IVRS) from a registered mobile will also allow you to do the same LINKING BANK ACCOUNT OFFLINE APPROACH: Step 1: Visit a branch with a copy of the Aadhaar card (along with original for verification) and passbook Step 2: Fill the form, submit it, along with a photocopy of your Aadhaar card. Step 3: You will be given an acknowledgement after which linking will happen THROUGH NET BANKING: Step 1: Log into your internet banking account. Step 2: Immediately a box will pop up. Click on ‘Link Aadhaar card details’. Enter required info and it will be linked SMS BASED: • Type the following ‘Aadhaar XXXXXXXXXXXX AC XXXXXX’ • The first number will be your Aadhaar number and the second will be the last six digits of your account number • Once the bank receives your SMS, it will process your request and notify you LINKING MF ACCOUNT FROM THE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER AGENT’S (RTA) WEBSITE: There are four RTAs. CAMS, Karvy, Franklin Templeton International Services, and Sundaram BNP Paribas Fund Services Step 1: Go to the website of the registrar and transfer agent used by your fund house Step 2: Download the form, fill it, and submit it at the nearest branch of the RTA or fund house (use this option if you mobile number is not linked with Aadhaar) Step 3: On the next page, again enter PAN, Aadhaar number, OTP and give the necessary permission to the RTA, and submit FROM FUND HOUSES’ WEBSITES: There is a link on some fund houses’ websites that take you to the page of RTA's web site FROM DISTRIBUTOR’S PORTAL: As soon as you login, you see a window prompting you to link. Click on ‘Link now’ Step 1: On the next page, enter your Aadhaar number twice Step 2: You will receive an OTP on your Aadhaar registered mobile number Step 3: Click on ‘Verify Aadhaar with OTP’ Step 4: If you have trouble getting the OTP, you can upload a copy of your Aadhaar card for verification, and they will do the needful LINK BROKING ACCOUNT OFFLINE • Submit a scanned self-attested copy of Aadhaar to your broker ONLINE: • Log into the broker’s portal and enter your Aadhaar number.

The broker's system will send this and a few of your demographic details to the UIDAI server, which will then authenticate you