Aadhaar linking deadline may be extended beyond March 31: Things to know

-
ALSO READTired of relentless Aadhaar-linking calls? Complain on this website now Deadline extended to March 31: How to link Aadhaar to financial instruments Aadhaar linking deadline of March 31 may be extended; what you must know Linking bank account to Aadhaar compulsory: Will your bank details be safe? Concerned about data security? Wait till March for linking Aadhaar
-
The Centre might consider extending the March 31 deadline for linking Aadhaar to various government schemes, as well as mobile phones and bank accounts, if required, the Narendra Modi-led government on Tuesday told the Supreme Court. If you haven't linked your Aadhaar with your mobile number or bank account yet, this might come as a relief. However, it is always prudent to finish the necessary formalities ahead of the last date. The Constitution Bench, headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, hearing a bunch of petitions against the Aadhaar law, was informed by Attorney General K K Venugopal that the Centre had extended the deadline in the past, too, and that it could do so again. "If required, we can do it again," Venugopal said, after petitioners challenging the constitutional validity of the Aadhaar scheme sought an extension of the deadline to link the 12-digit unique identity number with various government schemes and services. The petitioners, for their part, said that the deadline was approaching and the case was unlikely to be decided by March 31. On December 15, 2017, the apex court had directed that the deadline for the linking of Aadhaar with bank accounts and mobile phones be extended until March 31. The Constitution Bench is hearing challenges to the constitutional validity of the Aadhaar scheme on the touchstone of the fundamental right to privacy on a bunch of petitions by former Karnataka High Court Judge K S Puttuswamy, Magsaysay awardee Shanta Sinha, feminist researcher Kalyani Sen Menon, and others. In case you have not yet linked your account, here’s the list of mandatory Aadhaar linkages: 1) Bank Account Log into net banking, and click on the link, ‘Update Aadhaar Card Details’ or ‘Aadhaar Card Seeding.’ Enter the details, verify, and submit. Your bank will email or call you, to confirm or verify your details. ALSO READ: So far 80% bank accounts, 60% mobile connections linked with Aadhaar: UIDAI 2) PAN Card To link your PAN Card to your Aadhaar number, visit here and click on ‘Link Aadhaar tab’. Enter your PAN and Aadhaar number or SMS UIDPAN and send it to 567678 or 56161. 3) Voter ID This is a fairly easy procedure. Visit the official NVSP website here. or Send the SMS ECILINK < EPIC_Number > < Aadhaar_Number > to 166 or 51969 or Call 1950 on weekdays, and provide your Aadhaar details and Voter ID number
The broker's system will send this and a few of your demographic details to the UIDAI server, which will then authenticate you4) LPG Download the subsidy form here or go to the official websites of Bharat Gas, HP Gas or Indane. Fill up the details, and submit it to the closest LPG distributor, with an application. Or, just call 18000-2333-555, and follow the instructions. ALSO READ: This UIDAI order to telcos on Aadhaar is good news for phone users 5) Ration Card This needs to be done from the Aadhaar seeding website here. Click on ‘Start Now’, and enter all the details. An OTP will be sent to your phone. Enter this number and your application will start getting processed, and you will get a notification. To do this offline, take photocopies of your ration card, and Aadhaar copies of family members, a passport photo of the head of the family, a photocopy of your bank passbook (if the bank is not linked to Aadhaar.)Submit all these to the ration office, and await a confirmation SMS or email. ALSO READ: Talks on to 'expedite' driving licence linking with Aadhaar: Prasad 6) Mobile Number This is important if you want to keep ordering food and using cabs, as your phone needs to be added to your Aadhaar, to enable OTP transactions. To do this, follow these steps: Download, and print the Aadhaar Update/Correction form, from the provider’s website. Tick ‘Mobile’, in the ‘Field for Update/Correction’ Mentioned at the top. Fill in the necessary details in the form, as per your card. Enter your phone number, and Aadhaar card numbers, in the required fields. Sign or give your thumb impression. Mail the application to the Aadhaar office.
With agency inputs
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU