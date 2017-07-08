All in the chew

You are halfway through the creamy donut when the guilt sets in, but the thing about binge eating is that you learn to carelessly carry on, regret later, and then repeat.

Life in a corporate work culture is never short of deadlines. More often than not, you find yourself swinging between multiple projects, leading to long, stressful hours at work. The stress then brings along the cravings for comfort food. Positioning yourself before your laptops with a greasy cheeseburger may seem like the easiest elucidation for all your corporate woes, but the binge eating does nothing good to eliminate stress levels. Instead, it does a great deal in degrading your oral hygiene. When nothing seems to stop you from hogging at work, you must accept that you have fallen prey to an eating disorder.

Your have a major role to play in de-fencing your The most common advice you will get is to curb the intake of sugary treats that may cause a cavity built-up in your Little did you know that binging of acidic and fatty foods can have an equally upsetting impact on your enamels.

Sugars and acids work hand in hand in damaging your Unseen microbes called bacteria thrive in your mouth at all times. These harmful germs have the ability to form a sultry material called plaque that lies on the tooth surface. The moment there is sugar intake, the microbes in the plaque bolt up the sugary stuff and convert them into acids. These faulty acids have a great potent to melt the hard enamel covering your And with this starts the process of cavity built-up.



While at work the constant chewing of gums to nibble on those lubricious treats almost throughout the day can serve to be a major entry to the invading bacteria’s. By curbing on your sugar intake, the bacteria won’t be able to produce enough acidic substances that eat away the enamel.

Scarce amount of iron can nurture the growth of blisters inside the mouth. A deficiency of (also called as niacin) causes bad breath and canker sores in the mouth, causing gums to turn red and swollen, a sign of dental gingivitis. Your mouth and can also be extremely dry due to dehydration.

While you work round-the-clock, keeping a check over what you consume. The tendency of just sitting at one place and constant binging will not just hamper your healthy enamels, but also contribute to weight gain and related problems.

The cure to binging



* If you get the urge to binge, get your hands over to nutritious edibles that are high in calcium, iron and vitamins B. Maintain good by regularly brushing and flossing

* After you purge, you should instantly rinse your mouth with water or sugar-free mouth rinse

* A dry mouth, or xerostomia, may be caused due to nausea and poor dental hygiene. This condition is the major cause behind decay of tooth. Moisturising the mouth with water will help keep decay at bay

* Avoid sugary and processed foods as much as possible. Consume fresh fruits like strawberries and add more salads to your diet





The author is Aesthetic Dentist, Dentzz Dental Care



