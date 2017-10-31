All passport holders in Deoband will have to get papers verified by Saharanpur cops

This move comes after UP’s Anti Terrorist Squad
arrested Abdullah, a Bangladeshi national, in August for allegedly preparing fake identity cards, especially for those from his country, and helping them with safe hideouts in India. He is also accused of being a member of the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), a militant outfit.
“Keeping in mind several incidents, direction is issued to conduct address verification of passports holders residing in six different police
station areas, including Deoband.
These are areas where several people from outside Saharanpur
district have settled. Police
team of concerned police
station will assist officials of Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) in the drive, “ said Babloo Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Saharanpur.
An enquiry into Abdullah’s passport is still underway, he added.
Three days ago the Muradabad police
arrested terror suspect Farhan Ahmed Ali
with fake driving license from Mughalpura locality of the city. During the search, police
found fake driving license, ration card and also a passport, which was prepared on fake documents from the house where Farhan was staying. Farhan is currently in jail.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU