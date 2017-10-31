All passport holders in Deoband will have to get papers verified by Saharanpur cops

JUST IN
The Saharanpur Police will conduct a passport verification drive in Deoband and other areas of the city amid reports of terror modules hiding in the area and neighbouring regions reports The Indian Express. Two suspected  Bangladeshi terrorist had recently managed to get Indian passports on Deoband addresses.

This move comes after UP’s Anti Terrorist Squad arrested Abdullah, a Bangladeshi national, in August for allegedly preparing fake identity cards, especially for those from his country, and helping them with safe hideouts in India. He is also accused of being a member of the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), a militant outfit.

“Keeping in mind several incidents, direction is issued to conduct address verification of passports holders residing in six different police station areas, including Deoband. These are areas where several people from outside Saharanpur district have settled. Police team of concerned police station will assist officials of Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) in the drive, “ said Babloo Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Saharanpur. An enquiry into Abdullah’s passport is still underway, he added.

Three days ago the Muradabad police arrested terror suspect Farhan Ahmed Ali with fake driving license from Mughalpura locality of the city. During the search, police found fake driving license, ration card and also a passport, which was prepared on fake documents from the house where Farhan was staying. Farhan is currently in jail.
First Published: Tue, October 31 2017. 08:20 IST

