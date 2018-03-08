For special category status, the Centre gives 90 per cent of the funds required in a centrally sponsored scheme (CSS) as against 60 per cent in case of normal category states. The remaining is provided by the state government. The Centre committed to provide 90 per cent of the funds through external agencies like World Bank, the Naidu government wanted the funds to come through Bank For Agriculture And Rural Development (Nabard).

Finance Minister on Wednesday promised that funding equivalent to special-category status would be provided to He said granting the status to any state except for Northeast and three hilly provinces would not be constitutionally possible after the implementation of the 14th Finance Commission.

“This is the first step. We will go ahead with other actions later,” Naidu said. "You are holding the hand of the North Eastern states but not Andhra Pradesh's. You are giving industrial incentives to them, not to Why this discrimination?"TDP was an ally of the BJP during the NDA-I years from 1998 to 2004, and then again from 2014 onwards.

After Chandrababu Naidu had asked TDP ministers to resign from the Union Cabinet on Wednesday, two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ministers in the state Cabinet — State Health Minister Kamineni Srinivas and State Endowment Minister Pydikondala Manikyala Rao — also submitted their resignations.

"We will continue to be a part of the NDA but not take up any ministerial positions. I don't think there is anything wrong in that. I don't think it's fair on our part to expect PM to deal with these issues. It's for the concerned ministries to take up, already a considerable amount of time has lapsed," Y S Choudhary said as reported by ANI.

Despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, the (TDP) on Thursday quit the Modi government, with its ministers P Ashok Gajapathi Raju (Civil Aviation) and Y S Chowdary (Science and Technology) submitting their resignations. The two ministers drove to Narendra Modi's residence and handed over their resignations in accordance with the party's decision to resign over the TDP's charge that the Centre was not granting special status to





ALSO READ: 2 TDP ministers to resign from Union Cabinet today: Andhra CM Naidu According to sources, while Naidu consulted with his party legislators in Amaravati, Civil Aviation Minister Raju attended the Wednesday meeting of the Union Cabinet. According to news agencies, nearly all TDP legislators and Members of Parliament (MPs) urged Naidu to walk out of the NDA.

On Wednesday, Naidu had said that Jaitley's announcement was the "last straw" for him. Following mounting pressure from the Opposition, the Chief Minister had repeatedly insisted on a for his state. Naidu added that Jaitley's statement was nothing but insulting to the TDP.

The TDP supremo and chief minister added that as a courtesy, he had tried to speak to Prime Minister over the phone to inform him about the decision to pull out of the NDA government. "It is my responsibility as a coalition partner to inform the prime minister about our party's decision. My OSD spoke to his OSD but the prime minister did not come on line," he said.

Naidu said Jaitley's comments suggested that was asking for too much. He also slammed the finance minister for saying "sentiments will not decide the quantum of funds". He said that he made 29 trips to Delhi , met with Prime Minister Modi and other ministers, and tried to do his best to do justice to his state. "I am not angry with anybody," he added.



TDP to remain part of NDA: TDP leader Y S Chowdary today said he and his colleague Ashok Gajapathi Raju were stepping down as ministers as it was necessitated by "unavoidable circumstances" but the party would continue to be part of the NDA. Naidu hoped that at least now the Centre would respect the sentiment of Andhra Pradesh's people.

Likening the decision to an unfortunate divorce, Chowdary, the Union minister of state for science and technology, said he and Raju, Union civil aviation minister, would continue to work as parliamentarians for

"We will be happy when marriages happen, not when divorces happen. It is not a good move, but unfortunately due to unavoidable circumstances we had to take this move. We are stepping down as ministers, but our president has said we will be continuing as part of NDA," Chowdhary said, reported PTI.

The beauty of democracy, he said, was to bring unanimity and make everyone happy and this was the BJP's responsibility.

"When they are in responsible positions they will have to balance such things and during the process of balancing they will have to face such situations," Chowdhary added.

Noting that he and Raju would continue to work in their personal capacities as parliamentarians and exert pressure to achieve their demand, Chowdhary said, "All parliament members will work for this. We hope we will succeed in getting special status..."

Asked about president Rahul Gandhi's offer of giving special status to Andhra Pradesh if the party came to power, he said it was a hypothetical situation.





The TDP has 16 MPs in the Lok Sabha. According to Raju, "The division was done unscientifically, this is told today by even those who did it. And it needs corrective action. That is what we are requesting now." Salute Naidu's courage, time for Nitish to speak up: The opposition RJD in today challenged Chief Minister to take a cue from his counterpart Chandrababu Naidu and "speak up" on the issue of special status for the state.

Accusing Kumar of remaining silent on issues such as vandalism of statues and alleged insult to women leaders like Mayawati and Renuka Chowdhury, the opposition party has warned the government of launching an agitation, if the chief minister failed to raise his voice on the issue of special status.



Will support whoever promises 'Special Category Status': "Whosoever is ready to give 'special category status' to Andhra Pradesh, It will have YSRCP's support," YS Jagan Mohan Reddy told media. "We salute Chandrababu Naidu for showing the courage to stick to the stand he took on the issue of special status for The effect of creation of Telangana out of is similar to the impact carving out of Jharkhand had on But there appears to be a big difference between the chief ministers of the two states", RJD spokesman Manoj Jha said, reported PTI.

The YSRCP chief further said that all options are open from the party and "comes first for us and is above all the other issues."

"In 2018, one year before the elections again, he (Naidu) withdraws conveniently. The very reason for his withdrawal is to ensure that the BJP does not grow by itself and acquire equity, politically, in Andhra Pradesh," Rao told PTI. On what the BJP's approach should now be vis-a-vis TDP, he appeared to indicate that the Naidu-led outfit would snap ties with the NDA.

"We also look at this event (TDP's decision to quit the NDA government) which happened yesterday as an opportunity for the BJP to rise in by itself," Rao said. "We look at it as a silver lining, and as a historic opportunity to disconnect from the TDP, and give the BJP a clear and open chance to grow itself (in Andhra Pradesh), and to get the kind of mandate which people across the country have given to BJP state after state.”

He alleged that the issue of (SCS) is being used to mislead the people. 6) Other parties putting pressure on Naidu with false propaganda: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar today claimed that YSR and other parties were creating "political pressure" with "false propaganda" on the issue of special status to Andhra Pradesh, which may have forced Naidu to take such a step.

The YSR is "falsely propagating" that the Centre has not done anything for Amid this political pressure, Naidu has taken certain decisions, he said, and added, "Otherwise, Naidu and the TDP have always been with the BJP."

On TDP's demand of special status, he said, the category of 'special status' does not exist after the implementation of 14th Finance Commission. "Still, we gave a special package of Rs 14,500 crore to the state... additional Rs 5,000 crore aid has been given to AP." The Modi government is taking care of the interest of people, he added.

"BJP considers it as. It's also politics of convenience," Telangana BJP spokesperson Krishna Saagar Rao said.on Thursday amid uproar by opposition members and those from the NDA ally TDP over special category status. Several members raised slogans, forcing Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu to adjourn the House till 2 pm.even though it was the question day of his ministry. However, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha was present."Other parties have walked out of NDA too. Allies no longer have good relations with BJP. Gradually their grudges will spill out and eventually they'll walk out of the alliance," said Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, who represents Maharashtra in the Rajya Sabha. He said that he saw this coming.