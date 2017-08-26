Arun Jaitley inaugurates manufacture of light combat helicopter at HAL

On November 7, the defence ministry had cleared the procurement of 15 LCHs
for an indicative cost of Rs 2,911 crore – a little under Rs 200 crore per helicopter.
Beyond the current initial order, the Indian Army
has committed to ordering 114 LCHs, and the Indian Air Force
(IAF) another 65.
HAL
has custom-designed the 5.8 tonne light attack helicopter to provide fire support to the army
at mountainous deployment areas on the northern borders, which can be as high as 6,000 metres (almost 20,000 feet).
At these rarefied altitudes, where the shortage of oxygen prevents troops from carrying heavy weapons into battle, the LCH
will provide crucial fire support with its 20-millimetre turret gun, 70-millimetre rockets and, to be incorporated later, a guided missile.
“The LCH
has demonstrated capability to land and take off from Siachen Range
(sic) with considerable load, fuel and weapons that are beyond any other combat helicopter”, stated HAL
on Saturday.
Highlighting the LCH’s versatility, HAL
stated: “The helicopter can carry out operational roles under extreme weather conditions at different altitudes from sea level, hot weather desert, cold weather and Himalayan altitudes.”
The superb high-altitude performance of the LCH, like that of its precursor in service, the Dhruv
advanced light helicopter (ALH), stems from twin Shakti engines, designed for HAL
by French helicopter engine maker Turbomeca
(now Safran Helicopter Engines). While the Shakti’s performance at low altitudes is comparable to other engines of its size, it outperforms them significantly at altitudes above 5,000 feet.
The LCH
has a narrow fuselage, in which two pilots sit one-behind-the-other in an armoured cockpit that can protect them from small arms firing. Like the Dhruv
ALH, on which many of the LCH’s flying technologies were tested, the new attack helicopter has a hinge-less main rotor, a bearing-less tail rotor, integrated dynamic system, crashworthy landing gear and a smart all-glass cockpit.
The LCH’s weapons and sensors were developed and tested on an armed variant of the Dhruv, called the Rudra.
HAL’s chairman, T Suvarna Raju, says this evolutionary approach drastically cut down on the LCH’s development time.
It is unclear whether the current contract for 15 LCHs
includes a provision for “performance based logistics” (PBL), which binds HAL
to guarantee that a specified percentage of the helicopter fleet is available at all times.
As Business Standard
reported on March 30 (In a first, HAL
assures 75% availability of Dhruv
fleet) HAL
signed its first PBL contract for future Dhruv
procurements, which required it to position maintenance teams in up to 40 army
aviation bases and two maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) hubs in the north and east, from where repair teams could respond to maintenance requests from aviation bases.
Hawk trainer upgrade
Jaitley
also inaugurated an HAL-BAE Systems
development programme that aims to enhance the Hawk trainer aircraft from an advanced jet trainer (AJT) into a combat-capable platform that “is capable of delivering precise munitions, including air to ground and close combat weapons”, according to HAL.
Unlike most fighter aircraft, including the Tejas, the Hawk cannot fly at supersonic speeds. Yet, there is a need for lower-performance combat aircraft
that can fly and manoeuvre in valleys to support army
soldiers in an environment where there is no major enemy air threat.
While the IAF has not yet committed to buying the so-called “combatised Hawk”, the presence of Jaitley
at the dedication ceremony is significant.
