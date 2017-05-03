Baahubali 2: Prabhas immortalised by Madame Tussauds; joins SRK, Salman

It seems as though the tornado causedby is not going to calm down anytime soon. Not only has the movie broken several records, with minting nearly Rs 500 crore within the first 5 days of launch, but its protagonist Prabhas, has become the darling of the masses and has garnered rave reviews for his performance not only by the audiences but also from critics all over the world.

In fact, he has now beaten the likes of Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan to become the first South Indian actor to have a wax statue at Madame Tussauds. The feat has been attained only by Bollywood’s A-listers who have had the opportunity to become immortal through their statues at the several Madam Tussauds’ museums across the world.

According to the Hindustan Times, Prabhas'wax statute was unveiled at Bangkok museum. The statue features him as his popular character Amarendra Baahubali from Rajamouli's epic drama.

Ever since trade analyst Ramesh Bala broke the news, the stills of Prabhas have gone viral leaving his fans in a frenzy.

Earlier, announcing the news, SS Rajamouli had declared, “Very happy to announce that Madame Tussauds is making a wax statue of our PRABHAS… First South Indian to be honoured thus. The statue will be unveiled at Bangkok and subsequently will be toured all over the world,” Rajamouli added.

With the release of Baahubali: The Beginning in 2015, the protagonist Prabhas became a household name. And with the success of the Baahubali franchise, he has definitely established himself as the pan-Indian actor.

Expressing his excitement, Prabhas thanked S S Rajamouli and his fans for their unconditional love. Prabhas has given five years to the franchise, and it seems it is all worth it.

In a statement, Prabhas said, "I am really happy to have been selected by Madame Tussauds' and I think this was only possible because of fans. I am grateful for their

unconditional love and support. I am also thankful to my guru, SS Rajamouli, for the opportunity to work on this fantastic project Baahubali".

Prabhas joins Bollywood A-listers

Prabhas, a darling of the masses, has joined the long list of Indian celebrities who have their wax statues on display by Madame Tussauds.

Amitabh Bachchan is the first living Asian and Bollywood star to be immortalised at London's Madame Tussauds wax museum in 2000. Not only this, his wax statues were placed in New York in 2009, Hong Kong in 2011, Bangkok in 2011 and Washington, DC in 2012.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was the first Bollywood actress to have her wax statue at the prestigious Madame Tussauds wax museum in London in 2004, joining her father-in-

law Amitabh Bachchan. While Aishwarya is now married and a mother too, her wax statue draped in a saree, reminds of her yesteryear days. The much talked-about wax

figure of the former Miss World was also displayed at Madame Tussauds museum in Times Square in New York, in 2007.

Hrithik Roshan was immortalised at the Madame Tussauds wax museum in London in 2011. The actor’s statue, resembling a Greek God, can be seen flaunting his six pack abs in his Dhoom look.

Katrina Kaif: The actress unveiled the carefully sculpted wax statue in March 2015. A team of 20 artists worked on her wax figure, which cost £150,000 to produce.

Other bollywood biggies like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Kareena Kapoor and Anil Kapoor also have their wax models crafted by Madame Tussauds.

What makes Baahubali's such a big deal?

The SS Rajamouli film turned out to be a perfect example of wider acceptance, breaking stereotypes related to films being made in the southern part of the country.

Starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah, the film continues shatter box office records. Baahubali: The Conclusion has minted over Rs 600 crores breaking every box office record which is coming in its way.

In fact, it became one of the few films to be showcased in Russia and according to a recent update by Ramesh Bala, the film, on popular demand is getting more shows in the country there.

Prior to the Baahubali 2's release, analysts said that this film will be a game changer. However, Rajamouli's magnum opus has achieved much more than that.

While the euphoria surrounding the film has turned into an unstoppable force, one thing is clear - good stories will win in the end.