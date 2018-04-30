JUST IN
Girl molested in Bihar's Jehanabad in broad daylight; onlookers shoot video

The Jehanabad molestation case shocked people as it emerged that some onlookers shot a video of the incident instead of helping the minor girl being molested

Agencies  |  New Delhi 

Four persons in Bihar's Jehanabad district have been arrested for molesting a minor girl, the video of which went viral on social media sites 

The Jehanabad Bihar molestation case has seen four persons being arrested so far, police said on Monday. The case shocked the nation after the video of the incident went viral on social media sites. The video, which was captured by a local, shows a minor girl being hounded and molested by a group of youths in broad daylight. The incident took place on Saturday, the police said.

Jehanabad's Superintendent of Police Manish Kumar said a special investigation team (SIT) arrested four of the accused. "Others have been identified and a hunt is on to arrest them," he said. The SIT also seized a motorbike seen in the video. 4 people arrested in connection with the case. Nayyar Hasnain Khan, Patna Zonal IG, told news agencies that "faces of two people have been matched with the people in the video... four or five other people have been named by them". He added that a search operation is underway.

According to police official Shayam Sundar Singh, an FIR was lodged against seven people involved in the case. Further, two SITs have also been constituted to investigate the incident.

According to the Hindustan Times, the survivor of the molestation is a 14-year-old girl.

Onlookers abandon survivor to her fate:

Some onlookers shot a video of the incident instead of helping the minor girl, all the while she pleaded with the men and resisted their attacks, News18 reported. According to the report's details of the video, the girl tried to fight back as six or seven men tried to rip apart her clothes while lifting her off her feet. The girl kept looking at the camera and crying for help as the video continued to be shot without any hindrance.

First Published: Mon, April 30 2018. 16:39 IST

