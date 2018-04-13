paper leak: The Una-based teacher, allegedly involved in leaking Class 12 economics and Class 10 mathematics papers, harboured the ambition of becoming the principal of the school where he taught, and a relative had assured him she would get it done if he helped her get the papers, an official privy to the probe said.

The Class 10 mathematics question paper was leaked by Rakesh Kumar, an economics teacher at DAV Centenary School in Una in Himachal Pradesh, who was arrested last week along with two other employees of the school - Amit Sharma and Ashok Kumar - in connection with the economics paper leak. The police said today Rakesh Kumar was found to be also involved with the mathematics paper leak before the March 28 examination. Police, however, said there was no monetary transaction involved and Rakesh Kumar did it only to realise his dream.

On Thursday, the police said two men and a woman have been arrested in connection with the leak of the mathematics paper. The three accused were identified as Sheru Ram (35), branch manager of Union Bank Of India, Om Prakash (58), head cashier of the same bank and the 40-year-old woman who had forwarded the handwritten question papers of Class 12 economics and Class 10 mathematics to others via WhatsApp from her cell-phone which later went viral on social media.

Till now more than 60 people have been questioned in the case, out of which 10 are tutors of coaching centres.

Top 10 developments on Class 10 Maths, Class 12 Eco paper leak, rumours around JEE Mains 2018

2. submits status report in Delhi HC over paper leak: submitted status report in Delhi High Court over Class 10 and 12 exam paper leak and various decisions taken by the Board after the incident. The question papers of class XII Economics and class X Mathematics exams held on March 26 and March 28 respectively, were leaked on Whatsapp. The re-examination of the Class XII Economics paper will be conducted on April 25. However, there will no re-test for Class 10 Maths paper.

3. JEE Mains 2018: files complaint against website for circulating fake news: The has filed a complaint against the owner of a website cisthetaglobal.com for publishing false news that some questions in the JEE (Main) 2018 exam were picked from a 2016 mock test of a coaching institute, the Board said. It said the news about the questions being "identical" to those in the mock test of the Narayana Coaching Academy was "completely baseless and circulated to damage the image of the board. In a statement, the said they have filed a complaint and demanded that an FIR be registered against the owner of a website that circulated the news.



The sixth edition of the JEE (Main) exam was conducted on April 8 at 1,621 centres across the world. Around 10.43 lakh candidates appeared in it. There were rumours that seven to eight questions in physics were exactly similar to those asked by Narayana Academy in a 2016 mock test, they said.

5. No Class 10 Maths re-test after scientific evaluation, told HC: The told the Delhi High Court that it decided not to hold re-examination of class 10 Maths test as a scientific evaluation of random answer sheets did not indicate any unusual pattern to believe that there was a widespread benefit of the alleged paper leak. The Central Board of Secondary Education made the submission in an affidavit in which it said it was not conducting the re-test for another reason -- class 10 is a gateway to class 11 and therefore "remains largely an internal segment of school education system".

6. to re-conduct postponed exams in Punjab on April 27: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will re-conduct Class 10th and 12th examinations on April 27. The examinations were cancelled earlier this month due to a Bharat bandh. In a statement issued on Tuesday, the board announced the new schedule for the exams that were originally scheduled for April 2. For Class Xth - French, Sanskrit and Urdu Course-B exams will be re-conducted while for Class XIIth Gujarati, Nepali, Kashmiri, Hindi- Elective and Core exams will be done.

7. No re-test for Class 10 students anywhere in India: The government on Tuesday said no re-examination of the Class 10 maths paper will be conducted anywhere in the country, bringing major relief to nearly two lakh Class 10 students in Delhi, NCR and Haryana. The decision was taken in the interest of Class 10 students who had already written their exams on March 28 but were told to sit again after it was learnt that the maths question paper had been leaked.

"Consequent to the preliminary evaluation of the impact of reportedly leaked Class 10 maths paper and keeping in mind the paramount interest of students, the has decided not to conduct re-examination even in Delhi, NCR ( Capital Region) and Haryana," said Human Resource Development Ministry Secretary Anil Swarup. Swarup had earlier announced that the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) may re-conduct the maths examination possibly in July for Delhi, its suburbs in NCR and Haryana. The decision has brought a major relief to over 16 lakh Class 10 students, including nearly two lakh from Delhi, NCR and Haryana.

8. Class 12 economics exams to be reconducted: Class 12 economics exams will be re-conducted in the wake of question papers being leaked.

For Class 12 economics, the exam will be held across the country on April 25 to avert any likely "reservations against this batch of students" which may affect the outlook of learning institutions here and abroad, board said.

9. Leaked Hindi, Political Science paper fake: The Class 12 Hindi (Elective) and Political Science papers being circulated on social media were fake or previous year question paper, the said. Days after Economics and Maths paper leaks rocked the board examination, a whistleblower has come forward with the claim that Political Science paper was also made public.

10. What Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Paper leak

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who conducted an interactive session, "Pariksha Par Charcha" with the "exam warriors" before the Board examinations, expressed his displeasure over the paper leak. He dialed the HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar to express unhappiness and demanded strict action against the perpetrators.