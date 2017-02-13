CBSE releases admit cards for class 10 and 12

(CBSE) announced that the admit cards for the class 10 and class 12 board examination 2017 are out. Candidates can log in to the official website of the board – nic.in - to download the admit cards.

About 16,67,573 will be appearing for class 10 exams across the country under board this year, and 10,98,420 will attempt the class 12 exams.

According to the date sheet released by the board last month, class 10 board exams will be held from March 9 to April 10, 2017 and the class 12 exam will start on March 9 and end on April 29, 2017.

How to download exam 2017 admit cards for class 10 and 12



When the candidates log on to the board website to download the admit card, the page to will also include details about online list of candidates (LOC) for class X/XII, and centre material like the attendance sheet, centre LOC etc.

Candidate keen on downloading cbse.nic.in exam 2017 admit card have to:



1. Log on to the official website nic.in



2. Click on announcement Admit Card/LOC/Centre Material for Board Exam 2017 (School login for Regular Candidates)



3. Proceed to click the Downloading of admit card, list of candidates, centre material for X/XII-Examination 2017



4. Enter the user id, password and submit security pin



5. Download and save the admit card



6. Take a print out for future use

must carry their admit card to the examination centre. The admit card contains details including name, roll number, date, time and venue of the exam.

Help at hand

The board has also announced that the psychological counselling services for and parents to overcome exam-related stress have begun. The counselling, which is in its 20th year, will go on till April 29, 2017.

More about X and XII examination 2017

The board decided to delay the examinations this year due to elections in five states- Punjab, Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. Despite the postponement, chairman RK Chaturvedi announced that the annual exam result will be declared on time as the board has adopted several IT initiatives to aid faster result processing. The results are declared in the third week of May.

Reportedly, more have opted for Class 10 board examinations to be conducted by the over school-based examinations. The statistics indicate that compared to last year, the difference between appearing for school and board exams is over a lakh.