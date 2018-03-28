CBSE to reconduct Class 12 Economics, Class 10 Maths exam after paper leak

CBSE paper leak: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exam students will have to take Class 10 mathematics and Class 12 economics exams again, as the board has decided to reconduct these tests after reports of paper leak, said CBSE board on Wednesday. The dates for the retest will be announced on the CBSE website within a week, the board said. “The Board has taken cognizance of certain happenings in the conduct of certain examinations, as is being reported. With a view to upholding the sanctity of the Board examinations and in the interest of the fairness to the students, the Board has decided to re-conduct the examinations in the subjects,” a CBSE statement said. Panic gripped CBSE students of class XII following claims on social media that the economics paper was leaked on Monday ahead of the exam. Reports of the question paper being leaked circulated through social media and WhatsApp several hours before the time of the exam. However, CBSE board waived aside the claims. According to a news channel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed unhappiness about the leak of Class 10 and 12 CBSE papers. Modi called HRD minister after the Central education board decided to reschedule the exams following reports of a leak of question papers. Students can check out details on cbse.nic.in Top 10 developments around CBSE Class 12 Economics paper, CBSE class 10 Mathematics paper leak 1. CBSE Class 12 Economics paper, CBSE class 10 Mathematics paper leak: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to re-conduct the examinations for Economics (Class 12th) and Mathematics (for Class 10). Earlier, the board had denied any leak and urged students and parents not to panic. "We have checked with all examination centres and the paper was not leaked. The source of the circulation of this information is not known yet. We want to urge the students and parents to not panic and assure them that the board is doing its best to ensure the sanctity of the examination," a senior CBSE official said. On Sunday, a day before the Class XII Economics exam, a hand-written question paper was making the rounds on WhatsApp, students said. 2. This is what Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) notice said: The board has taken cognizance of certain happenings in the conduct of certain examinations as are being reported. With the view to uphold the sanctity of the Board Examinations and in the interest of the fairness to the students, the Board has decided to re-conduct the examinations. Dates for fresh examinations and the other details shall be hosted on the CBSE website within a week, a CBSE notice said. 3. Students, teachers to approach Delhi High Court for CBSE exam paper leak: Meanwhile, some teachers, parents and students are planning to move the Delhi High Court seeking re-exam and an independent probe on the leaks. The parents and students claim that even the class X Social studies and class XII biology exam were leaked, among others. 4. CBSE Maths exams to be held across India? CBSE is yet to clarify if the re-exam will be for the Delhi region or all India. 5. Delhi govt orders probe into complaints of CBSE Class 12 accountancy paper leak: The Delhi government said that it had received complaints of class 12 CBSE accountancy paper being leaked, after which a probe was ordered, even as the board denied any leak. DoE officials, who were asked to probe the issue, said the question paper being circulated on Whatsapp matches the original paper but the suspected leak has not been ascertained yet. "The question paper circulating on Whatsapp matches the set 2 of the question paper but since the exact time at which it was circulated first is not yet known, the leak cannot be ascertained. We are looking into it," a senior DoE official said, on condition of anonymity. 6. Manish Sisodia asked CBSE to investigate Class XII accountancy question paper leak: The news came to light after Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted asking officers of Directorate of Education to investigate the alleged leakage. "Received complaints of Class 12 CBSE Accountancy paper being leaked. Asked officers of Directorate of Education to investigate&lodge complaint with CBSE. Swift action must be taken, so that hard-working students don't suffer due to the negligence of CBSE," tweeted Sisodia.

Purported copies of the paper were doing round on Whatsapp and social media.

The paper was reportedly leaked in Rohini and later circulated in the capital via WhatsApp.

7. 'CBSE Class XII accountancy question paper was not leaked': The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) earlier denied the reports of alleged leakage of Class XII accountancy question paper. In a statement, the Board informed that some miscreants tried to play mischief by circulating messages through WhatsApp, however, strict actions will be taken against such activities.

"There has been no leakage of the question paper. All the seals have been found intact at all the exam centres. During the process of exam, however, at local level some miscreants have tried to play mischief by circulating messages through WhatsApp and social media to disturb the sanctity of examinations. CBSE has decided to take strict action against such activities. FIR is being lodged by CBSE," read an official statement.

Controversy continued to court the CBSE board.

8. No decision yet on compensating students for "error" in class X English paper, says CBSE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on March 19 said it was undecided on providing compensation to Class X students for an alleged error in the English question paper.

Teachers and students have been claiming that the paper held on March 12 had certain errors in the comprehension passage section.

The passage section of the paper where students were expected to find synonyms of 'endurance, obstruction and motivation' in paragraphs two, four and five, respectively had its answers in paras three and six. Certain typos also led to confusion among students, an online petition started by a group of students said.

Reports were doing round that the board has decided to compensate students for the "error", however, the board officials clarified that no decision has been taken yet.

9. CBSE exam paper leak in 2006: In 2006, the police uncovered the leaked CBSE question paper of Business Studies while it was searching for suspects related to the Varanasi bomb blasts. The police in Panipat in Haryana searched every hotel and dhaba for information related to the blasts and, instead, found the leaked papers.

10. Another leak in 2011: In 2011, three persons, Krishnan Raju, principal of government senior secondary school at Lapati, Rashid, an executive engineer of the Andamans PWD, and Vijayan, a forest ranger, were arrested on charges of leaking the question papers of the on-going CBSE exams. The question papers included those of science and mathematics of Class XII. Students, parents panic after CBSE announces re-exam for Class 12 Economics, Class 10 Maths papers. Some of them expressed their anger on Twitter: Why should our batch always be the unluckiest #CBSE . Those miscreants who leak papers should understand the pain we put into studies. — Siddharth ST (@STSiddhu) March 28, 2018 @PrakashJavdekar Let the maths paper of cbse should take place in respective schools Show some mercy on parents and students — Glory Junior College (@glory_college) March 28, 2018 #CBSE....very disgusting..how paper can leak..totally administration fault nd students have to suffer for this... — Shweta (@Shweta60872368) March 28, 2018 Dear @PrakashJavdekar stop playing your politics and pay attention to your job ... you are answerable to over 28 lakh students for why CBSE has leaked papers! DO YOUR JOB OR QUIT — Vinay Khandelwal (@Vinay08gupta) March 28, 2018

