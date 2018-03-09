Mohammed Shami fiasco: Delhi Daredevils review situation; 10 developments

Here are excerpts of the alleged phone conversation: "Shami please don't lie. When will you tell the truth? You don't care about me, our daughter, our families, you don't about anyone. You might care about that Pakistani girl so I urge you to tell the truth in Alishba's name. Are these chats yours?" "No" (male voice) "When you said you didn't have a Dubai visa and you can't leave the hotel room then how did you get one?. Why did you lie to me? It's clear you are lying to me," asked Hasin "I had a visa," (male voice). "You texted Alishba giving her the room details in the same hotel in Dubai. Was this also done by Mohammed bhai? When Alishba was waiting at belt no. 7 (at the airport) she knew your landing and take off time.
I have not received any help from anyone. So I took to Facebook to speak of my ordeal. Why did Facebook block my account & deleted all the posts without my permission?: Hasin Jahan, wife of cricketer Mohammed Shami pic.twitter.com/5Nfo5C5bvn— ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2018
Was this all being done by Mohammed bhai?," asked Hasin."Mohammed bhai had sent me money through Alishba so I had to take the money from her" (male voice) "You have only indulged in dirty chatting with her, Shami. You never mentioned receiving money..." "But when I asked you about Alishba last night you said, "where did Alishba come from?" "First you did all the drama with Alisha and then you said where did Alishba come from? You had sex with Alishba!" "Listen don't talk about sex" (male voice) India's Mohammed Shami 4. FIR against cricketer Shami for domestic violence An FIR was lodged against cricketer Mohammed Shami on Friday after a written complaint was filed by the fast bowler's wife. The FIR has been registered against Shami and his four other family members in Kolkata's Jadavpur police station under several Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including section 498A, which amounts to cruelty to a woman by her husband or his relatives. The cricketer's wife Hasin Jahan had alleged that Shami abused her physically and mentally and was also involved in several extra-marital affairs. ALSO READ: FIR against cricketer Mohammed Shami, family for attempt to murder, rape Mohammed Shami has been charged under section 498 A, 323, 307, 376, 506, 328, 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A rape charge has also been levelled against Shami's elder brother. The other charges recorded against Shami are under Section 307 - attempt to murder, Section 323 - punishment for voluntarily causing hurt, Section 376 - rape, Section 506 - criminal intimidation, Section 328 and Section 34. 5. Hasin Jahan on Thursday lodged a written complaint with the police against Mohammed Shami. "We have received a complaint from the cricketer's wife where she has alleged physical and mental torture by him. We are yet to decide on which sections a case can be started," Kolkata Police Joint CP (Crime) Praveen Tripathi told reporters. After meeting Tripathi, Hasin said she has described her ordeal to him and the officer promised proper action in the case. "I have met the officer and told him everything about how I have been tortured by Shami. I have also told him about his multiple sexual partners despite being married to me," Hasin said. 6. Conspiracy to spoil my game: Shami Mohammad Shami denied all allegations levelled by his wife Hasin Jahan and termed it 'baseless'. Shami said that someone is conspiring against him to ruin his career. Speaking to a news agency, Shami said, "All allegations are baseless, it does not have any meaning. Cannot say anything about the case till the time I get to know everything. There is some conspiracy behind this, it may be a conspiracy to spoil my game." "I tried to contact Hasin but she did not pick up my phone but will meet her soon. The way I am, will stay with her like that forever," the pacer said. "I contacted my father in law, he spoke to me very nicely and I think the things will sort out soon," he added.
7. Shami's contract withheld after wife alleges domestic abuse Shami's central contract was on Wednesday withheld by the BCCI after his wife accused him of domestic violence and adultery, charges that were denied by the cricketer. Shami's name was not there in the list of 26 contracted players released by the BCCI on Wednesday despite his starring role in India's only Test win in the recent tour of South Africa. The in-form Shami claimed a career-best 5/28 in the second innings of the match. 8. Shami left out of BCCI annual contracts, Dhawan jumps to A+ Seamer Mohammed Shami found himself out of the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) 26-member annual contracts system, which saw the addition of a new category. Shami's removal may be a coincidence with the ongoing controversy involving his wife, who accused the Bengal pacer, who was in the B category in the last term, of domestic violence and extra-marital affairs. Also out of the contracts are Yuvraj Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Amit Mishra, Shardul Thakur, Rishabh Pant and Mandeep Singh, while Suresh Raina returned and features in the C category, earning Rs 1 crore. 9. Mohammed Shami accused of having extra-marital affair Mohammed Shami's wife claimed that the sportsman had illicit affairs. In a bid to expose the pacer's extra-marital affair, she posted several screenshots of Messenger and Whatsapp messages on her Facebook wall. Married to Shami since 2014, Hasin Jahan reportedly claimed that the bowler was having several extra-marital affairs simultaneously. 10. Mohammed Shami rubbishes reports of extra-marital affair Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami rejected the reports of extra-marital affair, saying that someone was conspiring against him to ruin his career. Shami took to Twitter to break his silence on the matter and said that the rumours were being spread about his personal life.
Hi I'm Mohammad Shami. Ye jitna bhi news hamara personal life ke bare may chal raha hai, ye sab sarasar jhut hai, ye koi bahut bada humare khilap sajish hai or ye mujhe Badnam karne or mera game kharab karne ka kosis ki ja rahi hai.— Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) March 7, 2018
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU