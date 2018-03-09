Mohammed Shami fiasco: Delhi Daredevils review situation; 10 developments

Indian cricketer has been charged with attempt to murder following a complaint filed by his wife Hasin Jahan in Kolkata. Seven charges have been levelled against the India pacer, one of them being attempt to murder by "food poisoning and physical attack". A rape charge has been levelled against Shami's elder brother. Shami has been charged under section 498 A, 323, 307, 376, 506, 328, 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). To make the matters worse for the Indian fast bowler, he has found himself out of the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI's) 26-member annual contracts system. While Shami has rubbished his wife's allegations, an FIR has been lodged against the cricketer.

Here are top 10 developments 1. Delhi Daredevils reviewing situation ahead of IPL Indian Premier League franchise Delhi Daredevils are keeping a close tab on the controversy as the top officials are set to meet BCCI brass to take a stock of the situation. 2. Booked for domestic violence, Shami' case now handed to detective dpt The case lodged against Indian cricketer for domestic violence, following a complaint filed by his wife, has now been taken up by the Detective Department of Kolkata's Lal Bazar Police. According to sources, the case will be investigated by the Women's Grievance Cell. 3. Hasin Jahan reveals sensational recording ofalleged phone call with Mohammed Shami Hours after an FIR against Mohammed Shami, his wife Hasin Jahan revealed sensational recording of an alleged phone call with the cricketer.

Hasin played out the recording, of what she claimed was a telephonic conversation with Shami, during a press conference on Friday.

Hasin was responding to Shami's comments questioning her mental stability after she had lodged an official police complaint in Kolkata on Thursday.

I have not received any help from anyone. So I took to Facebook to speak of my ordeal. Why did Facebook block my account & deleted all the posts without my permission?: Hasin Jahan, wife of cricketer pic.twitter.com/5Nfo5C5bvn — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2018 Here are excerpts of the alleged phone conversation: "Shami please don't lie. When will you tell the truth? You don't care about me, our daughter, our families, you don't about anyone. You might care about that Pakistani girl so I urge you to tell the truth in Alishba's name. Are these chats yours?" "No" (male voice) "When you said you didn't have a Dubai visa and you can't leave the hotel room then how did you get one?. Why did you lie to me? It's clear you are lying to me," asked Hasin "I had a visa," (male voice). "You texted Alishba giving her the room details in the same hotel in Dubai. Was this also done by Mohammed bhai? When Alishba was waiting at belt no. 7 (at the airport) she knew your landing and take off time. Was this all being done by Mohammed bhai?," asked Hasin. "Mohammed bhai had sent me money through Alishba so I had to take the money from her" (male voice) "You have only indulged in dirty chatting with her, Shami. You never mentioned receiving money..." "But when I asked you about Alishba last night you said, "where did Alishba come from?" "First you did all the drama with Alisha and then you said where did Alishba come from? You had sex with Alishba!" India's Mohammed Shami "Listen don't talk about sex" (male voice) "I have leveled many accusations against Shami. Now he will say anything to defend himself. But I have never changed my version when speaking to you guys (the media).

4. FIR against cricketer Shami for domestic violence

An FIR was lodged against cricketer on Friday after a written complaint was filed by the fast bowler's wife.

The FIR has been registered against Shami and his four other family members in Kolkata's Jadavpur police station under several Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including section 498A, which amounts to cruelty to a woman by her husband or his relatives.

ALSO READ: FIR against cricketer Mohammed Shami, family for attempt to murder, rape The cricketer's wife Hasin Jahan had alleged that Shami abused her physically and mentally and was also involved in several extra-marital affairs.

has been charged under section 498 A, 323, 307, 376, 506, 328, 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A rape charge has also been levelled against Shami's elder brother. The other charges recorded against Shami are under Section 307 - attempt to murder, Section 323 - punishment for voluntarily causing hurt, Section 376 - rape, Section 506 - criminal intimidation, Section 328 and Section 34.

5. Hasin Jahan on Thursday lodged a written complaint with the police against

"We have received a complaint from the cricketer's wife where she has alleged physical and mental torture by him. We are yet to decide on which sections a case can be started," Kolkata Police Joint CP (Crime) Praveen Tripathi told reporters.

After meeting Tripathi, Hasin said she has described her ordeal to him and the officer promised proper action in the case.

"I have met the officer and told him everything about how I have been tortured by Shami. I have also told him about his multiple sexual partners despite being married to me," Hasin said.

6. Conspiracy to spoil my game: Shami

Mohammad Shami denied all allegations levelled by his wife Hasin Jahan and termed it 'baseless'. Shami said that someone is conspiring against him to ruin his career.

Speaking to a news agency, Shami said, "All allegations are baseless, it does not have any meaning. Cannot say anything about the case till the time I get to know everything. There is some conspiracy behind this, it may be a conspiracy to spoil my game."

"I tried to contact Hasin but she did not pick up my phone but will meet her soon. The way I am, will stay with her like that forever," the pacer said.

Hi I'm Mohammad Shami. Ye jitna bhi news hamara personal life ke bare may chal raha hai, ye sab sarasar jhut hai, ye koi bahut bada humare khilap sajish hai or ye mujhe Badnam karne or mera game kharab karne ka kosis ki ja rahi hai. — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) March 7, 2018 7. Shami's contract withheld after wife alleges domestic abuse "I contacted my father in law, he spoke to me very nicely and I think the things will sort out soon," he added.

Shami's central contract was on Wednesday withheld by the BCCI after his wife accused him of domestic violence and adultery, charges that were denied by the cricketer.

Shami's name was not there in the list of 26 contracted players released by the BCCI on Wednesday despite his starring role in India's only Test win in the recent tour of South Africa. The in-form Shami claimed a career-best 5/28 in the second innings of the match.

8. Shami left out of BCCI annual contracts, Dhawan jumps to A+

Seamer found himself out of the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) 26-member annual contracts system, which saw the addition of a new category.

Shami's removal may be a coincidence with the ongoing controversy involving his wife, who accused the Bengal pacer, who was in the B category in the last term, of domestic violence and extra-marital affairs.

Also out of the contracts are Yuvraj Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Amit Mishra, Shardul Thakur, Rishabh Pant and Mandeep Singh, while Suresh Raina returned and features in the C category, earning Rs 1 crore.

9. Mohammed Shami accused of having extra-marital affair

Mohammed Shami's wife claimed that the sportsman had illicit affairs. In a bid to expose the pacer's extra-marital affair, she posted several screenshots of Messenger and Whatsapp messages on her Facebook wall. Married to Shami since 2014, Hasin Jahan reportedly claimed that the bowler was having several extra-marital affairs simultaneously.

10. rubbishes reports of extra-marital affair

Indian fast bowler rejected the reports of extra-marital affair, saying that someone was conspiring against him to ruin his career.

Shami took to Twitter to break his silence on the matter and said that the rumours were being spread about his personal life.