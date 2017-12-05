Cyclone Ockhi leads to hailstorm, heavy rain in Mumbai: Top 10 developments

As Mumbai braces for Cyclone Ockhi, areas near the metropolis witnessed a spell of hailstorm, while schools and colleges in the city and adjoining districts have been closed today as a precautionary measure.

An official at the Mumbai office of said on account of the cyclone, the megapolis has started receiving rainfall due to spread of clouds.

Here's what you must know

1. Central Railway forms emergency cell

Following the threat, the Central Railway Mumbai Division updated all emergency number and also opened up an emergency cell at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus and Kalyan.

"More than 250 railway police force and Maharashtra State Security Force personnel have been deployed on crowd management & other related activities at stations, yards etc. Break-down equipment such as Accident Relief Train, Accident Relief medical van, Road ART has been kept in readiness for any eventuality,” Central Railway tweeted.

The WR's engineering control has been kept on alert to keep a watch on water level over railway tracks, it said in a release here.

Similarly, RPF and commercial control staff has been asked to monitor crowd movements and undertake necessary evacuation at stations in case of a disaster-like situation, the release said.

2. Schools shut

The Maharashtra government has declared a precautionary holiday for schools and colleges in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Sindhudurga, Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts.

"Precautionary holiday declared on 5/12/17 for schools and colleges in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Sindhudurg, Thane, Raigad and Palghar Districts for the safety of the students due to the serious weather predictions on #CycloneOckhi #MumbaiRains," state Education Minister Vinod Tawde tweeted.

Holiday for schools on Dec 05’17 has been declared by the Government Of Maharashtra in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, as a precaution for the serious weather prediction due to #CycloneOckhi — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) December 4, 2017

3. Mumbai rains break decade old record

In a span of 24 hours from 8:30 am on Monday, the Santa Cruz observatory recorded a good 22 mm of rainfall. Not only this, Colaba observatory witnessed 23 mm of rainfall during the same time period.

According to private weather monitoring agency, "Mumbai rains will continue over the city with moderate rainfall activity continuing for today. Not only this, strong surface winds will prevail over the region with wind speed ranging between 40-50 kmph and gusting up to 60 kmph."

4. Hailstorm near Mumbai



Hailstorm in Mumbai Pune highway pic.twitter.com/rd19CBpTmU — Aggressive Indian (@bharat_builder) December 5, 2017 Looking more and more likely that Mumbai will get heavy showers for next couple of hours and high tide of 4.22 m is at 12:39 pm but nothing to panic. #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/dQoRVfVHIt — (@IndianWeather_) December 5, 2017 While the weather department has forecast intermittent rains in Mumbai, some parts of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway experienced a hailstorm early today.

5. Crisis management committee takes stock of cyclone preparedness

The Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) on Monday took stock of the preparedness in Maharashtra and Gujarat which are likely to be impacted by the cyclone Ockhi.

An official release said that the very severe cyclonic storm Ockhi over east central Arabian sea moved further northwards with a speed of 13 kmph early morning on Monday.

It is very likely to move north by northeastward and weaken gradually. It will then cross coasts of south Gujarat and adjoining north Maharashtra near Surat as a deep depression by midnight of December 5.

6. Poll-bound Gujarat to experience heavy showers

According to the IMD, Gujarat is very likely to experience a wet spell during the next four days. "Heavy rainfall might occur in Valsad, Surat, Navsari, Bharuch, Dang, Tapi, Amreli, Gir-Sonath and Bhavnagar districts on December 5," it said.

7. Amit Shah's rally cancelled

According to NDTV, BJP chief Amit Shah has cancelled his rallies scheduled in Rajula, Mahuva and Sihor - the places near the coast.

8. Mumbai traffic alert

The traffic on Eastern and Western Express Highways in Mumbai has slowed after rain in some parts of Mumbai throughout last night. There are traffic curbs in some places in view of the rush of followers of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his death anniversary tomorrow.

9. Worshippers to get shelter

The (BMC) has made arrangements for accommodation in some civic schools for people coming from outside Mumbai to pay tributes to Ambedkar at Chaityabhumi in Dadar area here.

10. Cyclone Ockhi

The cyclonic storm, Ockhi, over east central Arabian sea has moved further northwards with a speed of 13 kmph early morning on Monday. It is very likely to move North-North Eastward and weaken gradually. It will then cross coasts of south Gujarat and adjoining North Maharashtra near Surat as a deep depression by midnight of December 5.