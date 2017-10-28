JUST IN
Delhi airport T1 upgrade: GoAir shifts to T2; no nod from IndiGo, Spicejet

While GoAir has agreed to shift its entire operations to T2 and operated its first flight on Saturday morning, IndiGo and Spicejet haven't yet agreed to follow suit

Arindam Majumder  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Airport
GoAir counters at Delhi Airport Terminal 2

Choked with a surge in traffic in the domestic sector, the Delhi Airport decided to undertake a massive Rs 16,000-crore upgradation of Terminal 1, which is the hub of low-cost carriers. 

For this purpose, IndiGo, Spicejet, and GoAir – the three airlines operating from the terminal – have been asked to shift partial operations to Terminal 2 (T2).

While GoAir has agreed to shift its entire operations to T2 and operated its first flight on Saturday morning, IndiGo and Spicejet haven't yet agreed to follow suit. T2 was shut down in July 2010 when international operations shifted to Terminal 3 (T3).

Here are the features T2 offers:
 
  • T2 has a design capacity of handling 12 million passengers per annum

  • T2 has facilities similar to those found in any world-class terminal

  • The departure and arrival flights of GoAir will be from T2 (currently, T1 D is for departing flights, while T1 C is for arrival flights)

  • T2 will have radio taxis and black & yellow taxi services. It will also have inter-terminal connectivity shuttle service

  • There is a transfer facility available within T2. However, should there be any transfer requirement between T2 from T3, it is a walkable distance. From T1, passengers can take a shuttle service to T2

  • Terminal 2 has its own dedicated parking for staff and passengers

  • T2 is well connected to the Airport Metro Line and it is located at a walking distance from the T3 metro station

  • T2 has four entry gates

  • A wide variety of food offerings will be available at T2

  • The theme of Progressive India used in T3 was extended to T2 to make it look like it was part of a "family"

  • The old, existing artworks in T2 have been restored and some new artworks in sync with the theme have been introduced

  • The new interior colour theme was applied to check-in counters, retail areas, boarding areas, and washrooms, among others, to give a new look and feel to the refurbished terminal
First Published: Sat, October 28 2017. 14:30 IST

