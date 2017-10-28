Delhi airport T1 upgrade: GoAir shifts to T2; no nod from IndiGo, Spicejet

-
- T2 has a design capacity of handling 12 million passengers per annum
- T2 has facilities similar to those found in any world-class terminal
- The departure and arrival flights of GoAir will be from T2 (currently, T1 D is for departing flights, while T1 C is for arrival flights)
- T2 will have radio taxis and black & yellow taxi services. It will also have inter-terminal connectivity shuttle service
- There is a transfer facility available within T2. However, should there be any transfer requirement between T2 from T3, it is a walkable distance. From T1, passengers can take a shuttle service to T2
- Terminal 2 has its own dedicated parking for staff and passengers
- T2 is well connected to the Airport Metro Line and it is located at a walking distance from the T3 metro station
- T2 has four entry gates
- A wide variety of food offerings will be available at T2
- The theme of Progressive India used in T3 was extended to T2 to make it look like it was part of a "family"
- The old, existing artworks in T2 have been restored and some new artworks in sync with the theme have been introduced
- The new interior colour theme was applied to check-in counters, retail areas, boarding areas, and washrooms, among others, to give a new look and feel to the refurbished terminal
