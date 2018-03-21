In a tragic incident, a 15-year-old girl student allegedly committed suicide here in Delhi's Mayur Vihar area on Tuesday. The teenage girl had reportedly failed in her Class 9 examinations. The deceased's father said that she had also accused her social sciences teachers of sexually harassing her and "touching her inappropriately". A case has been registered in the matter under Sections 306 and 506 of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act). The deceased student belonged to the in Mayur Vihar Phase-I. She reportedly hanged herself on Tuesday evening when she was alone at her home. The father of the victim has blamed the school for her daughter's suicide. "She told me her SST teachers touched her inappropriately. I said since I am also a teacher, I can say they cannot do it, might be a mistake but she said, 'I am scared of them, no matter how well I write they will fail me. Ultimately they failed her in SST. School killed her," he said. The father of the victim also alleged that earlier, one of the Ahlcon school's teachers had fractured his son's hand, after which he had put the child in another school. Here are the top developments in the tragic incident and unfortunate loss of life: 1) Case registered under IPC and POSCO: Noida Superintendent of Police (SP) Arun K Singh said a case has been registered in the matter of the suicide under Sections 306 (Abetment of suicide) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act). Singh added that an investigation has been launched into the 15-year-old girl student's suicide. Father has alleged that her daughter was harassed by two school teachers & failed her in exams intentionally. Case registered under sections 306 & 506 IPC & POCSO Act, further investigation is underway. Our officers will also visit the school today: Arun K Singh, SP, City Noida pic.twitter.com/IMFV0hMv8U — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 21, 2018 Two teachers and the school's principal have been booked by the police after a complaint by the girl's family, the Hindustan Times reported, adding that the principal has been booked for abetment to suicide. 2) Doctor says couldn't revive girl despite attempts: A doctor at the Kailash Hospital, where the girl was admitted after she was found hanging from a railing, told news agencies that a 15-year-old girl was brought to the hospital and, on arrival, "her pulse and blood pressure were un-recordable". "We tried to revive her but couldn't. Cause of death can be known after postmortem," the doctor said. 15-year-old girl was brought to us, on arrival her pulse & blood pressure were un-recordable, we tried to revive her but couldn't. Cause of death can be known after postmortem: Doctor, Kailash Hospital, where girl was admitted after she was found hanging from a railing #Noida pic.twitter.com/5lQlFus01h — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 21, 2018 3) principal says will cooperate in probe: Responding to questions on the 15-year-old girl student's alleged suicide, the principal of Mayur Vihar-I told news agencies that it was an "unfortunate incident". He added that the school had been following "promotion policies of CBSE" and that the deceased "had not failed", instead "a re-test was scheduled". "We will cooperate with probe agencies," he said. It's an unfortunate incident. School has been following promotion policies of CBSE. Let me make it clear that she had not failed, a re-test was scheduled. We will cooperate with probe agencies: Principal, Mayur Vihar -III #Delhi — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 21, 2018 4) Principal denies allegations of harassment: Responding to the family's allegations of the 15-year-old's harassment by school teachers, the Principal of in Delhi's Mayur Vihar-I told news agencies that "such a thing has never happened". Such a thing has never happened: Principal of in Delhi's Mayur Vihar-III on family's allegations of 15-year-old's harassment by school teachers. pic.twitter.com/0NmJ3alaRg — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2018 5) Father alleges daughter was harassed by teachers: The father of the victim has blamed the school for his daughter's suicide. "She told me her SST teachers touched her inappropriately. I said since I am also a teacher, I can say they cannot do it, might be a mistake...," the father said, adding, "... But she said, 'I am scared of them, no matter how well I write they will fail me. Ultimately they failed her in SST. School killed her." With agency inputs