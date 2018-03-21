-
In a tragic incident, a 15-year-old girl student allegedly committed suicide here in Delhi's Mayur Vihar area on Tuesday. The teenage girl had reportedly failed in her Class 9 examinations. The deceased's father said that she had also accused her social sciences teachers of sexually harassing her and "touching her inappropriately". A case has been registered in the matter under Sections 306 and 506 of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act). The deceased student belonged to the Ahlcon Public School in Mayur Vihar Phase-I. She reportedly hanged herself on Tuesday evening when she was alone at her home. The father of the victim has blamed the school for her daughter's suicide. "She told me her SST teachers touched her inappropriately. I said since I am also a teacher, I can say they cannot do it, might be a mistake but she said, 'I am scared of them, no matter how well I write they will fail me. Ultimately they failed her in SST. School killed her," he said. The father of the victim also alleged that earlier, one of the Ahlcon school's teachers had fractured his son's hand, after which he had put the child in another school. Here are the top developments in the tragic incident and unfortunate loss of life: 1) Case registered under IPC and POSCO: Noida Superintendent of Police (SP) Arun K Singh said a case has been registered in the matter of the Ahlcon Public School suicide under Sections 306 (Abetment of suicide) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act). Singh added that an investigation has been launched into the 15-year-old girl student's suicide. Father has alleged that her daughter was harassed by two school teachers & failed her in exams intentionally. Case registered under sections 306 & 506 IPC & POCSO Act, further investigation is underway. Our officers will also visit the school today: Arun K Singh, SP, City Noida pic.twitter.com/IMFV0hMv8U
