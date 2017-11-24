DRDO developing solid propellant for BrahMos after Russia refuses support

( High Energy Materials Research Laboratory), a lab based in Pune is developing a special to be used as fuel by supersonic cruise missiles, the Indian Express reported on Friday. The booster is in its final stages of development and a test next month will determine how soon it can be used by the forces.

The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was successfully test fired from a Sukhoi-30 fighter jet on Wednesday. It is the only missile in the world that is fit to be launched from the air, land and sea.

The supersonic missile is being held as an important milestone in India- military partnership since and NPOM (a Russian military technology firm) have jointly developed the munition.

However, has been reluctant to share the technology for solid propellants with India, the Times of India reported. Consequently, the DDRO delegated the task of developing an indigenous to to avoid scaling-up of costs.