Several parts of North and East India, including Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal, could witness thunderstorm and squall on Tuesday, with winds gusting up to 50-70 kilometres per hour, an alert issued by the (IMD) on Monday forecast. The Delhi government has decided to close all evening schools on Tuesday and put search and rescue teams on a standby in the wake of the warning.

As a preventive measure following the thunderstorm warning, the Haryana government closed schools for two days -- Monday and Tuesday. Further, dust storms hit Chandigarh and parts of Punjab and Haryana on Monday evening with many residents preferring to stay indoors. Chandigarh met department Director Surinder Paul had said that rainfall activity was likely to pick up in the region from Monday night.

In the capital, the Delhi Traffic Police on Monday advised commuters to plan their journey after checking weather conditions. In the wake of the warning, the Delhi Metro, too, has decided to exercise extreme caution in running trains. In fact, commuters might face delays in their journey depending on wind speeds.

At least 124 people were killed and more than 300 injured across five states due to dust storms, thunderstorms, and lightning last week.

Here are the top 10 developments around the forecast of thunderstorm, dust storm, and squall in various parts of the country:

1) Thunderstorm and squall in North India, Bengal and Sikkim today: The has issued an alert forecasting that several parts of North and East India could witness thunderstorm and squall on Tuesday with winds gusting up to 50-70 kilometres per hour. The IMD issued an amber-coloured alert, indicating severe weather, for parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh, western Uttar Pradesh, Sikkim, and Sub­Himalayan West Bengal.

There are four types of colour codes signifying the level of caution -- green (which means no action), yellow (situation to be watched), amber (government agencies to be prepared for severe weather) and red (action needed by the agencies).





Delhi residents might get some respite as Skymet Weather has forecast that chances of severe dust storm over Delhi and NCR "have decreased". In a tweet, Skymet Weather Vice-President (Meteorology And climate Change) Mahesh Palawat said, "We expect one or two spells during afternoon and evening. Winds will be 50 to 60 Kmph gusting to 70 Kmph."



Chances of severe #Dust storm over #Delhi and NCR have decreased. We expect one or two spells during afternoon and evening. Winds will be 50 to 60 Kmph gusting to 70 Kmph. @SkymetWeather @delhirain — Mahesh Palawat (@Mpalawat) May 8, 2018

2) Thunderstorm, squall and hail in Himachal and Uttarakhand today: The IMD has forecast that thunderstorm, accompanied by squall (wind speed reaching 50-70 kmph) and hail, are very likely on Tuesday at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

IMD Director Manmohan Singh told news agencies on Tuesday that and snowfall can be expected in Himachal Pradesh in the next 24 hours. "Keylong's maximum temperature has dropped to 3.5 degree celsius. The temperature here in Shimla has dropped 4-5 degrees below than the normal temperature," he said.





& snowfall can be expected in next 24 hours. Keylong's maximum temperature has dropped to 3.5 degree celsius. The temperature here in Shimla has dropped 4-5 degrees below than the normal temperature: Manmohan Singh, Director of IMD, #HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/56ZKOXooSp — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2018

Thunderstorm, accompanied by gusty winds, are very likely on Tuesday at isolated places over Punjab, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Bihar, West Madhya Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala. A yellow-coloured alert has been issued for these states.

4) Delhi government orders closure of evening schools: Following the warning of thunderstorms, squalls, and gusty winds in many parts of India, the Delhi government on Monday said that all city schools in the afternoon shift will remain closed on Tuesday. The decision was taken in an emergency meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash on Monday evening. "The Delhi government has decided to close all evening schools tomorrow (Tuesday) following warning of and thunderstorm. The government said that all evening schools (second shift that starts in afternoon) will be shut on Tuesday," an official statement said.



The government has also asked other schools to not hold outdoor activities and extracurricular activities between 3 pm to 7 pm, during which time wind speed is expected to remain high.

The Delhi government has also put search and rescue teams on standby. On Monday, the revenue department of the Delhi government issued directions to all district officers and said water and power utilities would also keep restoration teams ready. "The district and sub-district search and rescue teams have been put on standby," a senior official of the department said.





5) Metro train services to be hit today: Extreme caution will also be exercised in the running of metro trains on Tuesday, said the Rail Corporation (DMRC), which operates trains in the capital and NCR. In fact, commuters might face delays as the trains will be stopped at platforms in the middle of their commute if wind speeds exceed 90 kmph.

"If wind speed is reported in the range of 70-90 kmph, then train movement will remain normal but trains will enter with a restricted speed of 40 kmph or less at the platforms on elevated section. If wind speed is reported more than 90 kmph, then trains will be put on hold at platforms and no train will enter platform with a speed of more than 15 kmph," a senior official told news agencies, adding that in such a case, normal movement of trains will be restored once the wind speed is reported less then 85kmph for continuous five minutes.

Further, he said that appropriate announcements will be made at stations during this period.





6) Plan ahead, use dippers and parking lights while driving, says Delhi Traffic Police: Commuters are advised to plan their journey on Tuesday after checking weather conditions, said the Delhi Traffic Police. The Delhi Traffic Police's advisory states that it has alerted its field formations to be ready to get obstacles such as fallen trees removed.

Traffic police advisory in short:

A) The advisory has asked commuters to avoid travelling during the storm.

B) Those who are stopping on the road or parking their vehicle have been advised to keep away from overhead electrical wires, tinned roofs, trees, etc.

C) Commuters have been advised to take shelter under concrete structures. Drivers have been advised to use dippers or parking lights while driving.

D) People in need of help can call any Delhi Police helpline number, or call 1095, 25844444, or WhatsApp police at 8750871493, or even tweet at @dtptraffic.





7) Delhi government's list of dos and don'ts: The Delhi government has also issued a list of "dos and don'ts".

A few of the precautionary measures to be taken during are:

A) The government has advised citizens to try to stay indoors and stay away from verandas.

B) To keep a watch on local weather updates and warnings.

C) To ensure that children and animals are inside and unplug unnecessary electrical appliances.

D) To avoid taking a bath or shower or running water for any purpose. "This is because lightning can travel along pipes. Keep away from doors, windows, fire places, stoves, bath-tubs, or any other electrical charge conductors," the advisory stated.





Delhi government issued advisory following thunderstorm and dust-storm alert for tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/uPTTWYOQxq — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2018

8) Schools in Haryana will remain closed today: The Haryana government had ordered closure of schools on May 7 and May 8, with Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma on Sunday saying that the decision had been taken in view of the MeT warning. While there were no instructions by the authorities to close schools in Chandigarh on Monday, some schools took the decision on their own and announced a holiday as a precautionary measure. Many schools in Chandigarh announced a holiday minutes before the educational institutes were to open, forcing many students to return to their homes.

Further, the Haryana government has cancelled leaves of all officials in municipalities across the state. Fire and other emergency services, too, have been directed to remain alert.





9) Ghaziabad schools shut today: All schools in the Ghaziabad district will also remain shut on Tuesday in view of the

10) Seven flights delayed due to dust storm in Delhi-NCR: Six arriving flights and one departure flight got delayed due to dust storm that hit Delhi and adjoining NCR areas on late Monday night.

