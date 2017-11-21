Govt avoiding winter session in view of Gujarat polls: Congress

The today alleged that the government was "avoiding" the of in view of the assembly elections and to evade facing the opposition that wanted to raise issues like scams of ministers, Rafale deal, and during it.



The opposition party alleged the Modi government is working under its model of "bypass, bulldoze and betray", which is an "attack on democracy".



Addressing a press conference, leader in the took a swipe at Prime Minister saying "he is Brahma, he is the creator" as it was only he who knew when the of would be convened.Leader of Opposition in said the government was "shying away" from facing in order to "hide its corruption and failures".He alleged that Modi and his cabinet was becoming a "campaign machine" aggressively canvassing in and elsewhere and said the people want the government to run the country, instead.Kharge also accused the prime minister of "destroying" the temple of democracy due to elections next month.leader Anand Sharma also hit back at Finance Minister for his attack on President and said it is "condemnable and deplorable" as one did not expect this in a democracy.Gandhi yesterday accused Modi of sabotaging the on flimsy grounds by "locking the temple of democracy"."The Modi government in its arrogance has cast a dark shadow on India's Parliamentary democracy by sabotaging the of on flimsy grounds," she said addressing the meeting of the Working Committee.Gandhi said the government is "mistaken if it thinks that by locking the temple of democracy, it will escape constitutional accountability ahead of the Assembly elections" of delaying the on "flimsy grounds".