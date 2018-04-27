Greater Noida rape: Woman forced to drink, raped by Ola driver's friend

A 25-year-old woman was allegedly raped by the friend of the cab driver in on Thursday night.

The woman had booked an cab from Sector 126 to Surajpur and a passenger was already in the car. The driver told the woman that he has to drop the man first to his destination, which the victim, ignorant of their brutal plans, agreed, ANI reported.

“The driver Ashok had reached for the pick-up. The woman got inside the cab and Ashok drove away to Greater Noida,” Shailendra Pratap Singh, Station Officer Jarcha police station, was quoted as saying by Times of India.

The victim in her complaint said she was forced to consume a drink spiked with alcohol in the vehicle after which the cab was taken to a secluded forest area near Jarcha. The complainant told police that the driver went away, while another man named Praveen reached there and raped her.

The woman, who works in a BPO in Noida Sector 37, then called police and reported the matter after which a case has been registered under relevant sections.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has detained at least six people in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, the woman has been sent for medical examination.