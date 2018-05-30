Heavy rains rattle Mangalore as Cyclone Mekunu hits coastal Karnataka

Several houses were damaged and at least 12 people were injured as Cyclone Mekunu, which had wreaked havoc in Oman in Yemen over the weekend, hit the coastal Karnataka region on Tuesday, resulting in heavy rainfall.

Mangaluru and Udupi were the worst affected, with reports of property loss and waterlogging coming from several areas.

Here are the top updates on rains in coastal Karnataka:



1. Heavy rains are expected in Kerala and the coastal Karnataka region from May 29 to June 2, according to the Weather Forecasting Centre predictions.

2. Schools in Karnataka will remain closed for the next two days in view of the rain forecast.

3. As many as 12 people have been injured, according to Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Saisikanth Senthil. Mangaluru was one of the most affected with at least 52 houses there being damaged in the rains, according to media reports. Five rehabilitation centres have been opened and compensation for the injured will be announced on Wednesday, ANI reported.

4. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took cognizance of the matter and said that all assistance would be provided for those affected in the rains. "I pray for the safety and well-being of all those affected by heavy rains in various parts of Karnataka. Have spoken to officials and asked them to ensure all possible assistance in the affected areas," he tweeted.





The Home Minister's office also took note of the matter and said that the MHA was in constant touch with the officials and all necessary assistance was being provided.

"HM Shri @rajnathsingh has reviewed the situation in Mangaluru and other areas after the reports of heavy rains in coastal Karnataka. He has asked the Home Secretary to rush more NDRF teams to Mangaluru if required. MHA is closely monitoring the situation in coastal Karnataka," the Home Ministry tweeted.





Karnataka Chief Minister, H D Kumaraswamy also took stock of the situtaion and directed the Deputy Commissioner to take assistance from the coast guard to rescue people. He also directed the deputy commissioner to take all the precautionary steps to prevent severe damage and loss of lives.

7. Civic bodies have taken the help of social media to advise commuters to avoid several places clogged with rainwater to avoid traffic jams. Ballalbagh, Padil, Jyothi, Mallikatte are some of the places which the motorists are being advised to avoid.