IIT JEE Advanced 2017 results out: You can check them here

IIT Madras conducted JEE Advanced examination on May 21

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Results
Waiting to see if you got into IIT? IIT JEE Advanced results have been announced today. Photo: shuttershock.com

IIT JEE Advanced 2017 results were declared on Sunday on the JEE official website. Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced Paper 1 and Paper 2 were conducted by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras on May 21. 

Performance in the JEE (Advanced) decides a candidates admission to the bachelor’s, integrated Master’s and dual degree programs in all the IITs and the Indian School of Mines.

Apart from IITs, other centrally funded institutes have also used JEE (Advanced) ranks in the past. There institutes include: Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore; Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) located in Berhampur, Bhopal, Kolkata, Mohali, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram and Tirupati; Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Thiruvananthapuram; Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT), Rae Bareli; and Indian Institute of Petroleum & Energy, Visakhapatnam.

Here are steps to check results:

Step one: Go to the official website at jeeadv.ac.in

Step two: Type in your advanced application number, it will be in the form of the letter "M", followed by 9 digits 

Step three: Enter your date of birth in the required boxes

Step four: See your results and rank lists there

