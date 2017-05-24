In a 24 tweet series, Sonu Nigam announces that he is quitting Twitter

Singer Sonu Nigam, in a series of tweets announced that he would be quitting the micro-blogging website Twitter soon, in support of playback singer and actor Abhijeet’s Twitter account was suspended on Tuesday after he posted few disparaging tweets on JNU student-activist Shehla Rashid.

Siding with Abhijeet and actor Paresh Rawal, Sonu claimed that the platform had no balance and was one-sided. According to him Twitter is double standard. “I bid adieu to Twitter and my close to 7 million followers today, leaving most disappointed and angry at me, and some sadists happy,” posted on Twitter. He asked the media and his followers to take screenshots of his tweets as the messages will soon disappear when he leaves Twitter.

In his series of 24 tweets, he talked about how Abhijeet and are being criticised on social media for sharing their views on Twitter. Sonu tweeted, “One could disagree with Abhijeetda’s language but isn’t Shehla’s accusation tht BJP has a sex racket, provocation enough to supporters? If his account is deleted, why not her?”

In support of he tweeted, “A woman can endorse a picture of Gautam Gambhir in the front of the army jeep, & Paresh Rawal, criticized for doing d same to someone else. Accepted Arundhati has d right to her opinion about Kashmir, but then the other billion Indians have the right to feel Let Down too right?”

Abhijeet had tweeted about Shehla Rashid, “There is rumour she took money for two hours and didn’t satisfy the client... big racket.” In another tweet, he replied to a woman Twitter user who called him out for his provocative tweets. Abhijeet “You Ms Pak. Tell me your cage no? Will reach there... Will do the favourite pose.”

on Sunday tweeted that author Arundhati Roy should be tied to an Indian Army jeep instead of a stone-pelter. The tweet by Rawal was in context with a video which had gone viral last month. The video showed a man being tied to the front of an Indian Army vehicle, being paraded in a village in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district, as a warning to stone-pelters.

Sonu also wrote on Twitter that he would not like to be a part of something where he is deemed an anti- in someone’s mind. He said he did not belong to any religion and thought humanity was the only thing that mattered.

“Yet Twitter cud have been a Greater Platform. It's like Porn, shown in Theatres", he posted on Twitter."I quit Twitter in defiance of this one sided sham. Every logical, sensible patriot and humanist should”, he further tweeted."I am no Right Wing, No Left Wing. I respect everyone's Opinion but I guess Here, you have to Belong Somewhere"(sic), he wrote in a tweet.





Here are the screenshots of his tweets:



In April this year, Sonu glinted controversy when he tweeted how the sound of morning azaan on loudspeakers at a mosque near his residence would not allow him get proper sleep.Here are the screenshots of his tweets:



