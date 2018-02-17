India's second mission to the moon Chandrayaan-2 likely in April: Isro

-
The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) is planning to launch Chandrayan-2 Mission around April this year. Chandrayaan-2 is the country's second mission to the moon. The Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said that Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) is planning to launch Chandrayan-2 Mission around April this year. "Chandraayan-2 is a challenging mission as for the first time we will carry an orbiter, a lander and a rover to the moon" said the Minister. He said that it is a matter of pride that Isro is launching Chandrayaan-2, which will place India at a new height in space technology. Chairman of Isro K Sivan said that the total cost of the Chandrayaan 2 mission will be about Rs 8 billion. He added if the mission’s launch could not take place in April due to unsuitable weather, the window for launch is open till October this year. Isro has achieved many milestones in the recent years, which include the launch of 104 satellites in a single mission in February last year and the launch of South Asia Satellite that will boost ties with neighbours. He said that India is a frontline nation in the field of space technology and the scientists need to be complimented for it.
The space technology is being utilised by various ministries and departments e.g. in Smart City Mission, preparation of utilisation certificates in Ministry of DoNER etc.He also presented the achievements of Department of Space in the last four years. He said that ISRO has successfully accomplished 48 missions, including 21 Launch Vehicle missions, 24 Satellite missions, and 3 Technology Demonstrators. ISRO Chairman also said that South Asia Satellite is a Common Network for Disaster Management Support, Meteorological Data sharing, connectivity of academic, scientific and research institutions, etc. K Sivan said Chandrayaan-2 Mission includes Orbiter — orbit the Moon from 100 km lunar polar orbit, Lander — soft lands on a pre-determined site on lunar surface and Rover, rolls out of the land after landing Isro said that it has launch opportunity between April and October 2018, while it is targeting to launch during April 2018. The Payloads include 6 on Orbiter; 3 on Lander and 2 on Rover Lander tests in progress and the lander systems realisation initiated. The Orbiter and Rover systems in advanced stage of realisation.
