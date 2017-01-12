TRENDING ON BS
India's urban unmarried male population fueling violent Hindutva?

US report says rising Hindutva is a largely urban phenomenon in India with dangerous consequences

Sai Manish  |  New Delhi 

The Global Trends report by the US National Intelligence Council released on Wednesday has said that the world will be keenly watching how India tames its growing Hindu nationalistic impulses.  The report titled ‘Global trends: The Paradox of Progress’ notes, “Newly urbanised populations tend to be more religious. Hindutva, or Hindu nationalism, is likewise a predominantly urban phenomenon in India: the most radical Hindutva political party, Shiv Sena, has governed India’s commercial center Mumbai for much of the past four ...

India's urban unmarried male population fueling violent Hindutva?

US report says rising Hindutva is a largely urban phenomenon in India with dangerous consequences

The Global Trends report by the US National Intelligence Council released on Wednesday has said that the world will be keenly watching how India tames its growing Hindu nationalistic impulses.  The report titled ‘Global trends: The Paradox of Progress’ notes, “Newly urbanised populations tend to be more religious. Hindutva, or Hindu nationalism, is likewise a predominantly urban phenomenon in India: the most radical Hindutva political party, Shiv Sena, has governed India’s commercial center Mumbai for much of the past four ...

