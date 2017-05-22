IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians win final, beat Rising Pune Supergiant by 1 run

beat Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) in the tenth edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) to grab their third title on Sunday. Pune lost the match by 1 run.



The nail-bitting match stretched till the last ball as Mitchell Johnson took two wickets in the penultimate over. Pune captain Steven Smith hit 51 off 50 balls. However, he also played an irrersponsive shot and was caught by Ambati Rayudu in the third ball of the last over.

Earlier in the day, Pune restricted to 129 for eight in 20 overs. Pune bowlers made the Mumbai top- and middle-order batsmen struggle as they were left reeling at 79/7 in the 15th over.

Krunal Pandya's 47 and Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma's 24 helped the team put a total of 129 on the board.



As Pune started chasing the total cautiously, the Mumbai Indian bowlers put up a brilliant show. Jasprit Bumrah took MS Dhoni's wicket in the seventeenth over which turned the match for his team.



Pune needed 11 runs from six balls to win the match. The experienced Johnson left the Pune batsmen struggling as he took Manoj Tiwary's wicket in the second ball and knocked off Smith in the next. Pune scored 128/6 in 20 overs.