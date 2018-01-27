IPL 2018 player auction: CSK is most talked about team on Twitter

As franchises get ready to splurge in today’s player auction, has released data about the buzz around the teams and players. This year sees two franchises and coming back into the IPL, and many popular Indian and overseas players find themselves in the auction pool. Top 5 Most mentioned teams on Twitter: - (@ChennaiIPL) - (@MIpaltan) - (@KKRiders) - (@RCBTweets) - (@SunRisers) Top 5 Most mentioned auction players on Twitter: (@harbhajan_singh): An #IPL veteran, is the most talked about player on when it comes to conversations around the #IPLAuction. He was the skipper when won the IPL in 2011, and he’s been a constant figure for that franchise. This year though, he’s going to be in the auction and it will be interesting to see if Mumbai goes for him, or if he attracts attention from Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) who might see him as a figure that could pull in the home crowd. (@KagisoRabada25): He’s been touted as Dale Steyn’s successor for the last year or so now and in T20s he’s proven to be a useful asset. There’s no doubt that (@GautamGambhir): The man behind #KKR’s most successful phase, has been a standout leader in the #IPL.

While he hasn't been a part of the Indian side, he led Delhi to the Ranji final this season. There are bound to be a few takers for Gambhir.