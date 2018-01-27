IPL 2018 player auction: CSK is most talked about team on Twitter

-
As franchises get ready to splurge in today’s player auction, Twitter has released data about the buzz around the teams and players. This year sees two franchises Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals coming back into the IPL, and many popular Indian and overseas players find themselves in the auction pool. Top 5 Most mentioned teams on Twitter: - Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) - Mumbai Indians (@MIpaltan) - Kolkata Knight Riders (@KKRiders) - Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) - Sunrisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) Top 5 Most mentioned auction players on Twitter: Harbhajan Singh (@harbhajan_singh): An #IPL veteran, Harbhajan Singh is the most talked about player on Twitter when it comes to conversations around the #IPLAuction. He was the skipper when Mumbai Indians won the IPL in 2011, and he’s been a constant figure for that franchise. This year though, he’s going to be in the auction and it will be interesting to see if Mumbai goes for him, or if he attracts attention from Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) who might see him as a figure that could pull in the home crowd. Kagiso Rabada (@KagisoRabada25): He’s been touted as Dale Steyn’s successor for the last year or so now and in T20s he’s proven to be a useful asset. There’s no doubt that Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir): The man behind #KKR’s most successful phase, Gautam Gambhir has been a standout leader in the #IPL.
While he hasn't been a part of the Indian side, he led Delhi to the Ranji final this season. There are bound to be a few takers for Gambhir.Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88): Rahane's involvement or lack of it in South Africa has been a topic of heated discussion in the recent past. That's because there's a certain amount of stability he brings to any side. Returning franchise Rajasthan Royals could be keen to reunite with their opener in this auction. Ben Stokes (@benstokes38): A whopping 14.5 crore price tag in the last #IPLAuction, Ben Stokes is certain to be on the radar of multiple franchises. With #RPSG not a part of the #IPL anymore, Stokes finds himself in the auction once again and that could mean a higher price tag for the England all-rounder.
